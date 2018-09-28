  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Viking Prague Cruise Reviews

Captain Hans and his wife and first mate! Great couple!
Gold Beach at Normandy
Monet's Garden Giverny
Eiffel Tower at dusk, beautifully lit.
Cruiser Rating
4.5
Very Good
147 reviews

1-10 of 147 Viking Prague Cruise Reviews

Paris delight

Review for Viking Alsvin to Europe - All

User Avatar
Mooney fan
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We wanted to experience both Prague and Paris which is why we chose this cruise. Viking always does a nice job of taking care of their clients and it held true again. We especially enjoyed the e-bike excursion in Germany. The 2 gentlemen who were our guides/caretakers were very pleasant and showed us much. The trip to Giverny was quite nice and lovely. Unfortunately, it was a crowded place as ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Our First Viking Cruise

Review for Viking Alsvin to Europe - All

User Avatar
GBLarry
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We had been assured by friends and family that Viking was the best and most reliable company to work with, and it turned out to be true. We were greeted and escorted by the 'Red Shirt Brigade' at each and every stop from our arrival to final departure. A well organized effort to keep us all on schedule and together. Our crew was most gracious and helpful. The Captain was informative and ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Pandemic Perfection

Review for Viking Beyla to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Ulysses4now
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our second Viking river cruise. Previously we've done all the big cruise liners, Carnaval (Alaska), royal Carib (med), Norwegian (Hawaii), Celebrity (Australia/New Zealand) and Princess (Panama Canal). After our first Viking river cruise, we decided we found our vacation home. The first one, the Danube, was so perfect, we had to go again. After our second, we already booked our third ...
Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

River cruising on the Elbe

Review for Viking Beyla to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Travelling Canadian
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My friend and I take a yearly trip and chose to travel on the lesser known Elbe River to see cities in the former East Germany. Viking is the only cruise line that offers cruises on this narrow and shallow river . As a result the boats are smaller , yet have the same Viking high standard . Viking offers daily excursions which were excellent. In Dresden we chose to attend the evening concert ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: French Balcony Stateroom

The staff paid attention to every detail to make our trip an excellent adventure

Review for Viking Astrild to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Cruiser from Alabama
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because it was affordable with free air and the destinations were of interest to us. We were not disappointed with anything. Our cruise director, captain, all other staff and especially our food director strived to meet our every need. We were treated with respect and felt very well taken care of. I had dietary requirements and our food director seemed to go out of his way ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony Stateroom

One Surprise After Another

Review for Viking Astrild to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
kegmeister
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The Elbe River cruise was originally intended to use one boat for the entire trip. But, about two weeks from embarkation we were advised by Viking that the water level of the river was too low and we may have to do some of the trip via bus and use two different boats. When we arrived at the hotel and had our first group meeting with Simon, the Cruise Director, he advised us that not only was ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Standard Outside Stateroom

Terrible waste of money - worst cruise ever

Review for Viking Alsvin to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Auntie Phyllis
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

From the start: 1. Corinthian Hotel, Prague - quite a distance from city center, old bed with springs coming though, price for 2-night extension through Viking was $399 per person, price per room through hotel was $100 per night, rude employees, kept requesting toilet paper but ultimately had to take from public WC in lobby. 2. Ship - Booked a balcony room and when our luggage was brought ...
Response from VikingS, Community Team

Thank you for sharing your detailed feedback, as these comments are invaluable to us as a company. It’s disappointing to learn that your hotel stays, tours, and aspects of your dining...

Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Elegant Elbe River Cruise

Review for Viking Beyla to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
sammydog16
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because my wife's family is from Germany and we've visited the western side already and wanted to see the Easter portion. Also we heard so much about Prague and that topped it off. Started in Prague for several nights and found the city as beautiful as our favorite, Paris. People so friendly! The hotel we stayed in was total luxury! We toured on our own from info gotten ...
Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony Stateroom

Prague to BudaPest

Review for Viking Atla to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
ocean2oh
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My husband wanted to go back to the Motherland of Hungary. We heard that Prague was a very beautiful city and we were not disappointed. With Germany and Austria in-between it was a Cruise perfect for what we were looking for. Season was perfect with many of the tourists back to work and the weather cooperated whereas it was not to hot. The Staff on the ship was sensational and could not do ...
Sail Date: November 2018

Cabin Type: French Balcony

"Cities of Light" Shine Brightly

Review for Viking Alsvin to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
jsutro
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Viking made the whole process easy and seamless from our arrival in Prague to our departure from Paris. The cruise director was friendly, knowledgeable, accommodating, entertaining--both fun and funny! The on-board service was outstanding throughout the ship. The reception desk staff went above and beyond to repair an item of my husband's that had been damaged in transit. And the dining room staff ...
Sail Date: September 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

