We chose the cruise because of the time spent in Paris and Prague. But the worst thing about this cruise is the itinerary in between those 2 cities.
This cruise is our 70th cruise including several river cruises. That context gives us an often different perspective from most cruisers. We have been on almost all the cruise lines at one time or another. Hence, we do not automatically feel the ...
This was a very different way to spend Christmas after 2 previous cancellations due to the Covid pandemic. Although we did have more than our share of rain, we still had a great time and met some wonderful people. The food as always was excellent, and the crew was gracious and professional to all the needs of the passengers. I do have to agree with a previous passenger review regarding the silver ...
I always wanted to go to Normandy beach being a veteran and I was very impressed even though it was cold in December. I also enjoyed being docked near the Eiffel tower and the city of lights. The excursions were interesting and very enjoyable. Overall a great experience. Went to a market and went to the town where Vincent Van Gooh painted many of his pictures and to his grave and the room he ...
Another travel company canceled our Christmas Market trip at the last minute and we were lucky enough to book a river cruise in France. We figured, at worse, if we were quarantined during the trip we would be on a beautiful ship watching he France countryside sail past us. Viking was very concerned with our health and performed daily Covid testing. When the US changed the requirements for ...
I have always wanted to see Paris and Viking made sure I not only saw Paris, but experienced it. We had paid for the cheapest cabin because I had to basically blackmail my husband into going. I have cancer, so I knew that this could be my only chance to see it. I told my husband he could come with me or I'd go with someone else. He went.I took a break from chemo and informed my doctor that I was ...
We cruised late November/early December during COVID. We have always wanted to see the Normandy Beaches and have never been to Paris so it was a win/win! This was our 2nd Viking cruise (first was Grand European - maybe we shouldn't have started so ambitious). It did not disappoint. Everything was terrific and familiar. The ship was beautiful (and just like their other Longships which makes it ...
The Radgrid was docked at the perfect location within sight of the Eiffel Tower. One of the tours was Paris at night which stopped at the Eiffel Tower, the Arch and drove by the many sights at night, spectacular. Viking has their organization down to perfection and they never leave you alone, always with an escort. Food is gourmet, ship is spotless, crew is fantastic. My only complaint is there ...
I had always wanted to take a River cruise, so for our anniversary my husband surprised me with a Viking River Cruise down the Seine to Normandy. As we approach the ship we were greeted by a Viking representative who collected our luggage and directed us aboard the ship for check in. We were greeted in the lobby and the check in was quick and painless. We dropped our bags in our balcony ...
We specifically chose the dates of this cruise on the week of my husband’s birthday make it even more special, but didn't quite turn out that way.
The itinerary, the program director and the people we met on the cruise, is why I even rated this a 3 instead of 2. We love the places/ports we've been to, but sadly can't say that much about the food and the services we got at the restaurant. ...
This was our 4th Viking cruise (3rd river cruise), and as with all other trips, we were more than happy with all aspects of the journey. We added the pre-cruise extension in Paris, and thoroughly loved the excursions. and the wealth of information each local guide provided. Additionally, it was so convenient just to step off the ship, and walk to the Louvre, Eiffel Tower, or Champs-Elysees, as ...