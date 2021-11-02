  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Viking Paris Cruise Reviews

Low bridges on Rhein/Mein canal,
Benefits of cruising in April- Tulips and other flowers beautiful
Upper deck closed off for 5 days during Rhein Mein canal.
My husband's pointillism of Starry Night on the Rhone and it looks JUST like this with thanks to VVG.
Cruiser Rating
4.6
Very Good
550 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 550 Viking Paris Cruise Reviews

The normal smooth operation of a Viking River Cruise damaged by a few things.

Review for Viking Idi to Europe - All

User Avatar
CTProf
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose the cruise because of the time spent in Paris and Prague. But the worst thing about this cruise is the itinerary in between those 2 cities. This cruise is our 70th cruise including several river cruises. That context gives us an often different perspective from most cruisers. We have been on almost all the cruise lines at one time or another. Hence, we do not automatically feel the ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

TRULY A WEEK TO REMEMBER

Review for Viking Radgrid to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Lostgoose
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was a very different way to spend Christmas after 2 previous cancellations due to the Covid pandemic. Although we did have more than our share of rain, we still had a great time and met some wonderful people. The food as always was excellent, and the crew was gracious and professional to all the needs of the passengers. I do have to agree with a previous passenger review regarding the silver ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite with Veranda and French Balcony

Fun river cruise

Review for Viking Radgrid to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
golfer99d
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

I always wanted to go to Normandy beach being a veteran and I was very impressed even though it was cold in December. I also enjoyed being docked near the Eiffel tower and the city of lights. The excursions were interesting and very enjoyable. Overall a great experience. Went to a market and went to the town where Vincent Van Gooh painted many of his pictures and to his grave and the room he ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Explorer Suite with Veranda

Incredible Trip

Review for Viking Fjorgyn to Europe - All

User Avatar
Christina94063
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Another travel company canceled our Christmas Market trip at the last minute and we were lucky enough to book a river cruise in France. We figured, at worse, if we were quarantined during the trip we would be on a beautiful ship watching he France countryside sail past us. Viking was very concerned with our health and performed daily Covid testing. When the US changed the requirements for ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite with Veranda and French Balcony

The Trip of a Lifetime

Review for Viking Radgrid to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Sabinnne
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

I have always wanted to see Paris and Viking made sure I not only saw Paris, but experienced it. We had paid for the cheapest cabin because I had to basically blackmail my husband into going. I have cancer, so I knew that this could be my only chance to see it. I told my husband he could come with me or I'd go with someone else. He went.I took a break from chemo and informed my doctor that I was ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: French Balcony Stateroom

Another fabulous Viking river cruise.

Review for Viking Radgrid to Europe - All

User Avatar
mightymite19
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We cruised late November/early December during COVID. We have always wanted to see the Normandy Beaches and have never been to Paris so it was a win/win! This was our 2nd Viking cruise (first was Grand European - maybe we shouldn't have started so ambitious). It did not disappoint. Everything was terrific and familiar. The ship was beautiful (and just like their other Longships which makes it ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Exellent cruise with minor flaws

Review for Viking Radgrid to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
bobnterryg
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The Radgrid was docked at the perfect location within sight of the Eiffel Tower. One of the tours was Paris at night which stopped at the Eiffel Tower, the Arch and drove by the many sights at night, spectacular. Viking has their organization down to perfection and they never leave you alone, always with an escort. Food is gourmet, ship is spotless, crew is fantastic. My only complaint is there ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with Smaller Windows

Fairytale Voyage

Review for Viking Fjorgyn to Europe - All

User Avatar
Katiebug56
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

I had always wanted to take a River cruise, so for our anniversary my husband surprised me with a Viking River Cruise down the Seine to Normandy. As we approach the ship we were greeted by a Viking representative who collected our luggage and directed us aboard the ship for check in. We were greeted in the lobby and the check in was quick and painless. We dropped our bags in our balcony ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Poor service, average food

Review for Viking Fjorgyn to Europe - All

User Avatar
5thDimension
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We specifically chose the dates of this cruise on the week of my husband’s birthday make it even more special, but didn't quite turn out that way. The itinerary, the program director and the people we met on the cruise, is why I even rated this a 3 instead of 2. We love the places/ports we've been to, but sadly can't say that much about the food and the services we got at the restaurant. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Normandy

Review for Viking Radgrid to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
VikingGood
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our 4th Viking cruise (3rd river cruise), and as with all other trips, we were more than happy with all aspects of the journey. We added the pre-cruise extension in Paris, and thoroughly loved the excursions. and the wealth of information each local guide provided. Additionally, it was so convenient just to step off the ship, and walk to the Louvre, Eiffel Tower, or Champs-Elysees, as ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Line Cruise Reviews from Paris
Scenic Paris Cruise Reviews
Scenic Paris Cruise Reviews
A-ROSA Cruises Paris Cruise Reviews
APT Paris Cruise Reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection Paris Cruise Reviews
Avalon Waterways Paris Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.