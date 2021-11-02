Review for Viking Radgrid to Europe - River Cruise

I have always wanted to see Paris and Viking made sure I not only saw Paris, but experienced it. We had paid for the cheapest cabin because I had to basically blackmail my husband into going. I have cancer, so I knew that this could be my only chance to see it. I told my husband he could come with me or I'd go with someone else. He went.I took a break from chemo and informed my doctor that I was ...