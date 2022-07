Review for Viking Vili to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

We had taken the Romantic Danube Cruise in 2014 and thoroughly enjoyed it. An offer came in the mail about this particular cruise that included hotel time in Budapest and also in Bucharest with air. Budapest had captured our hearts in 2014, so we couldn't pass this one up. Budapest was as enchanting as before. The hotel, Sofitel, I believe, was wonderful. We had a beautiful view of the ...