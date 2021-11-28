Review for Viking Hlin to Europe - River Cruise

As the title states the only worry we had was boarding the plane in Springfield Missouri. Viking is waiting for you just outside the security area at the Basel airport. We booked a the two day pre-trip extension in Basel and the hostess was amazing going out of her way to take care of our needs. We give her a grade of A plus. After our extension we were bused to our ship where we were greeted by ...