The Delling itinerary Rhone/Lyon to Avignon is amazing, although the first 2 nights you are not moving just in Lyon but that is fine as the locks and river scenery gets old pretty quickly. Also not enough rockers etc and folks tend to hog them, so it was great to have a balcony and watch the people go by. Each port was great, and each four escort was great, Suzie the mistress of ceremonies was ...
We chose the cruise because of the time spent in Paris and Prague. But the worst thing about this cruise is the itinerary in between those 2 cities.
This cruise is our 70th cruise including several river cruises. That context gives us an often different perspective from most cruisers. We have been on almost all the cruise lines at one time or another. Hence, we do not automatically feel the ...
April 2022 - My wife and I have been on numerous cruises (24+) throughout the world on various cruise lines over the years. This was our fifth river cruise on Viking. Our Douro River Cruise started in Lisbon, Portugal on April 4, 2022. We took the pre-cruise option. This was our first trip out of the USA since 2019.
Our flight from Florida arrived a few days early so we could enjoy Lisbon ...
The cabin was lovely, the service superb, the excursions excellent. As a healthcare provider, I found the daily testing to be spot on. However, on the last day, before disembarking from Lyon, a group of passengers turned up Covid +. One was in my party. With zero discussion, we all were transported off to various cities and into hotels at our expense (but not selected by us) for isolation. Some ...
My husband and I enjoyed our latest Viking trip on the Douro River in Portugal. The Tivoli hotel in Lisbon was first class and set the tone for the trip. The crew of the Hemming was attentive, the food delicious and the excursions were interesting and fun. Unfortunately for me, I tested positive for COVID and missed the last excursion due to quarantine rules. My husband and I spent the day in ...
Sailing Viking’s Rhine Getaway on the Viking Kara is like traveling through a dream montage full of gothic cathedrals, castles and sweeping countryside vistas. This was a “last minute” travel decision to make up for lost travel time in 2020. I really didn’t think much of it, but I am soooooo happy I made this choice!
The Ship
One of Viking’s longships, the Kara’s understated elegance and ...
We had a most wonderful cruise aboard the Viking Hermod. We had wanted to take a cruise focusing on the Christmas markets as well as seeing historical sites and this was perfect. The included walking tours of the port towns were led by local guides and were very informative and enjoyable. We were extremely fortunate to be able to experience the Christmas Markets as they had been able to open ...
This was our first European river cruise; we chose Viking because of its reputation and reviews. I must say Viking DID NOT disappoint! Despite traveling during a time when COVID-19 was concerning, I & my traveling friends felt confident and safe traveling aboard Viking Hiln. The staff was professional, friendly, and capable! I especially appreciated that there were only 82 guests aboard; it was a ...
We have traveled with Viking Many times, and they alway do a great job making our trips great!!! Christmas 2021 was a struggle, with countries shutting down and opening up, so we ended up on this trip pretty last minute, Viking did a great job working around all the problems that seemed to pop up at anytime! They could not have made any money on this trip, with only 34 cruisers, but Viking did ...
As the title states the only worry we had was boarding the plane in Springfield Missouri. Viking is waiting for you just outside the security area at the Basel airport. We booked a the two day pre-trip extension in Basel and the hostess was amazing going out of her way to take care of our needs. We give her a grade of A plus. After our extension we were bused to our ship where we were greeted by ...