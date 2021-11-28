  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Viking Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews

Low bridges on Rhein/Mein canal,
Benefits of cruising in April- Tulips and other flowers beautiful
Upper deck closed off for 5 days during Rhein Mein canal.
My husband's pointillism of Starry Night on the Rhone and it looks JUST like this with thanks to VVG.
Cruiser Rating
4.5
Very Good
2219 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 2,219 Viking Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews

I can't fault a river cruise for many, not for us

Review for Viking Delling to Europe - All

User Avatar
philbop
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The Delling itinerary Rhone/Lyon to Avignon is amazing, although the first 2 nights you are not moving just in Lyon but that is fine as the locks and river scenery gets old pretty quickly. Also not enough rockers etc and folks tend to hog them, so it was great to have a balcony and watch the people go by. Each port was great, and each four escort was great, Suzie the mistress of ceremonies was ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: French Balcony Superior

The normal smooth operation of a Viking River Cruise damaged by a few things.

Review for Viking Idi to Europe - All

User Avatar
CTProf
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose the cruise because of the time spent in Paris and Prague. But the worst thing about this cruise is the itinerary in between those 2 cities. This cruise is our 70th cruise including several river cruises. That context gives us an often different perspective from most cruisers. We have been on almost all the cruise lines at one time or another. Hence, we do not automatically feel the ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

April 2022 - Spring Cruise on the Douro

Review for Viking Torgil to Europe - All

User Avatar
mikerem48
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

April 2022 - My wife and I have been on numerous cruises (24+) throughout the world on various cruise lines over the years. This was our fifth river cruise on Viking. Our Douro River Cruise started in Lisbon, Portugal on April 4, 2022. We took the pre-cruise option. This was our first trip out of the USA since 2019. Our flight from Florida arrived a few days early so we could enjoy Lisbon ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda

Great cruise until people tested positive for Covid

Review for Viking Heimdal to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Nursepro
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

The cabin was lovely, the service superb, the excursions excellent. As a healthcare provider, I found the daily testing to be spot on. However, on the last day, before disembarking from Lyon, a group of passengers turned up Covid +. One was in my party. With zero discussion, we all were transported off to various cities and into hotels at our expense (but not selected by us) for isolation. Some ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Customer care

Review for Viking Hemming to Europe - All

User Avatar
Gloriann
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My husband and I enjoyed our latest Viking trip on the Douro River in Portugal. The Tivoli hotel in Lisbon was first class and set the tone for the trip. The crew of the Hemming was attentive, the food delicious and the excursions were interesting and fun. Unfortunately for me, I tested positive for COVID and missed the last excursion due to quarantine rules. My husband and I spent the day in ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Absolutely delightful!

Review for Viking Kara to Europe - All

User Avatar
nrosete
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Sailing Viking’s Rhine Getaway on the Viking Kara is like traveling through a dream montage full of gothic cathedrals, castles and sweeping countryside vistas. This was a “last minute” travel decision to make up for lost travel time in 2020. I really didn’t think much of it, but I am soooooo happy I made this choice! The Ship One of Viking’s longships, the Kara’s understated elegance and ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

Wonderful Christmas cruise

Review for Viking Hermod to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Nanabee7
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We had a most wonderful cruise aboard the Viking Hermod. We had wanted to take a cruise focusing on the Christmas markets as well as seeing historical sites and this was perfect. The included walking tours of the port towns were led by local guides and were very informative and enjoyable. We were extremely fortunate to be able to experience the Christmas Markets as they had been able to open ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

A Brave New World

Review for Viking Hlin to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
C02
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This was our first European river cruise; we chose Viking because of its reputation and reviews. I must say Viking DID NOT disappoint! Despite traveling during a time when COVID-19 was concerning, I & my traveling friends felt confident and safe traveling aboard Viking Hiln. The staff was professional, friendly, and capable! I especially appreciated that there were only 82 guests aboard; it was a ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Christmas in the time of Covid!

Review for Viking Hermod to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
76697669Vann
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We have traveled with Viking Many times, and they alway do a great job making our trips great!!! Christmas 2021 was a struggle, with countries shutting down and opening up, so we ended up on this trip pretty last minute, Viking did a great job working around all the problems that seemed to pop up at anytime! They could not have made any money on this trip, with only 34 cruisers, but Viking did ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Get ready for a great no worries vacation.

Review for Viking Hlin to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
dprentler
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

As the title states the only worry we had was boarding the plane in Springfield Missouri. Viking is waiting for you just outside the security area at the Basel airport. We booked a the two day pre-trip extension in Basel and the hostess was amazing going out of her way to take care of our needs. We give her a grade of A plus. After our extension we were bused to our ship where we were greeted by ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Lines Gourmet Food Cruises Style Cruise Reviews
Oberoi Group Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews
Oberoi Group Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews
APT Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews
Windstar Cruises Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews
UnCruise Adventures Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews
Blue Lagoon Cruises Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.