Our cruise on the Viking Idun was exceptional! Viking is a great company to sail with especially the river cruises. This is my second river cruise with Viking and once again they did not disappoint. The entire staff is warm, friendly and oh so very helpful. All the excursions were fantastic and the guides were phenomenal. I had a small medical issue while sailing and the Viking staff ...
This is an EXTREMELY long report; I don’ seem to be able to anything halfway. Please read it knowing that we are NOT tour people. We don’t like regimentation and we surely do not want to get up at 5am every day of our “vacation”. I have years of experience planning and managing events, and I am quite persnickety. We’ve done many cruise-tours with Grand Circle and Avalon. They have been great, ...
This was a birthday present for my 60th birthday and something I always wanted to do. My family sent myself and my husband on a Danube river cruise on the Viking Prestige. My husband wasn't that keen as doesn't enjoy organised trips and finds cruising a not particularly sustainable holiday choice but agree to go. He was also concerned that it would not be active enough for us, The trip was ...
We always wanted to cruise the Danube and this cruise didn’t disappoint! Perfect from start to finish! Sailing was perfect in October, sunny and warm the whole time-of course that is not always guaranteed. All the stops were fun and informative. The food and staff were excellent, and the scenery was exceptional. The excursion’s were all top-notch. They provided awesome guides and really delved ...
I went along on this cruise with my mother and her partner, not expecting a lot. I'd heard about the big ocean cruises which are like crowded, floating malls full of drunk people, and a million a la carte expenses: taking a cruise sounded like the last thing I'd ever want to do. Well below a root canal. But this was absolutely wonderful.
Everything was taken care of, from flights to pick up at ...
Was looking forward to a great adventure in China. It was a very disappointing trip. So much so, that I don't think I'll trust Viking again. We spent $22k. I don't think the trip was worth half that. Don't waste your money! We are done with Viking!!! I don't trust them now!
The cruise ship, Emerald was run down, old, tired, and certainly not luxury. We upgraded to a suite but didn't get ...
Had never been to Eastern Europe. So much information on the after effects of WW11 And the break up of Checoslovakia.
My only disappointment was that there were not enough hand sanitizers on the boat and someone came on with a cold and by the third day, many people were coughing and sneezing. I caught a cold and was miserable for three days and missed a whole day of touring in Belgrade. ...
Overall we had an enjoyable Danube river cruise, from Passau to Budapest, with a 3 day pre cruise stop in Prague. Danube water levels were fine and we had no issues going through the locks. Food was very good and plentiful, service was top notch. Boris, the cruise director was adequate although a little on the sarcastic side. The cabin was clean and roomy enough. On board entertainment was a ...
We had a wonderful cruise with an excellent cabin on the lower deck. Plenty of space and a well stocked bathroom. All meals were delicious and well presented food and there was plenty of first class wine at each meal. The staff were all excellent and happy and appeared happy to look after us. Our cabin steward, Ivo, could not have been nicer or more efficient. a Boris, the programme manager, ...
While this trip also includes multiple land transfers and exploration of several cities, I'll focus on the cruise portion. Most importantly, it is deceptive call the Emerald a Viking ship because apparently they don't own it - they most certainly didn't build it. The moment you step on board you will know it is not up to Viking standards. The ship is tired and shabby, at best. While the ...