Viking Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews

The Embla
Vineyard near Ardèche Gorge (optional shore excursion)
The first lunch on board.
Outdoor hot pools at Szechenyi public baths in Budapest
Cruiser Rating
4.5
Very Good
693 reviews

1-10 of 693 Viking Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews

Excellence!!!

Review for Viking Idun to Europe - All

User Avatar
cmstrine1
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Our cruise on the Viking Idun was exceptional! Viking is a great company to sail with especially the river cruises. This is my second river cruise with Viking and once again they did not disappoint. The entire staff is warm, friendly and oh so very helpful. All the excursions were fantastic and the guides were phenomenal. I had a small medical issue while sailing and the Viking staff ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Traveled with disabled person

The good was OK, but bad was horrid

Review for Viking Emerald to Asia River

User Avatar
jsn55
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This is an EXTREMELY long report; I don’ seem to be able to anything halfway. Please read it knowing that we are NOT tour people. We don’t like regimentation and we surely do not want to get up at 5am every day of our “vacation”. I have years of experience planning and managing events, and I am quite persnickety. We’ve done many cruise-tours with Grand Circle and Avalon. They have been great, ...
Sail Date: November 2019

October 2019 Danube river cruise

Review for Viking Prestige to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Astropat
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was a birthday present for my 60th birthday and something I always wanted to do. My family sent myself and my husband on a Danube river cruise on the Viking Prestige. My husband wasn't that keen as doesn't enjoy organised trips and finds cruising a not particularly sustainable holiday choice but agree to go. He was also concerned that it would not be active enough for us, The trip was ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with French Balcony

Awesome Danube cruise

Review for Viking Prestige to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
careanimalclinic
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We always wanted to cruise the Danube and this cruise didn’t disappoint! Perfect from start to finish! Sailing was perfect in October, sunny and warm the whole time-of course that is not always guaranteed. All the stops were fun and informative. The food and staff were excellent, and the scenery was exceptional. The excursion’s were all top-notch. They provided awesome guides and really delved ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Suite

Wonderful experience

Review for Viking Prestige to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
LilyGE
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

I went along on this cruise with my mother and her partner, not expecting a lot. I'd heard about the big ocean cruises which are like crowded, floating malls full of drunk people, and a million a la carte expenses: taking a cruise sounded like the last thing I'd ever want to do. Well below a root canal. But this was absolutely wonderful. Everything was taken care of, from flights to pick up at ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Very Disappointed with Viking's China Roof of World Trip

Review for Viking Emerald to Asia

User Avatar
Gregory S Gush
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Was looking forward to a great adventure in China. It was a very disappointing trip. So much so, that I don't think I'll trust Viking again. We spent $22k. I don't think the trip was worth half that. Don't waste your money! We are done with Viking!!! I don't trust them now! The cruise ship, Emerald was run down, old, tired, and certainly not luxury. We upgraded to a suite but didn't get ...
Response from VikingS, Community Team

Thank you for taking the time to provide a detailed review of your recent river cruise, Mr. Gush. Allow us to begin by assuring you that feedback like yours is invaluable to us, and will be...

Sail Date: October 2019

Filled with historical information

Review for Viking Idun to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
LovesToCruise13
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Had never been to Eastern Europe. So much information on the after effects of WW11 And the break up of Checoslovakia. My only disappointment was that there were not enough hand sanitizers on the boat and someone came on with a cold and by the third day, many people were coughing and sneezing. I caught a cold and was miserable for three days and missed a whole day of touring in Belgrade. ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Cruise was good. Leaving the ship was not.

Review for Viking Prestige to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
hbcapital
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Overall we had an enjoyable Danube river cruise, from Passau to Budapest, with a 3 day pre cruise stop in Prague. Danube water levels were fine and we had no issues going through the locks. Food was very good and plentiful, service was top notch. Boris, the cruise director was adequate although a little on the sarcastic side. The cabin was clean and roomy enough. On board entertainment was a ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with French Balcony

Lovely relaxing River Cruise

Review for Viking Prestige to Europe - All

User Avatar
Patsiegirl
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We had a wonderful cruise with an excellent cabin on the lower deck. Plenty of space and a well stocked bathroom. All meals were delicious and well presented food and there was plenty of first class wine at each meal. The staff were all excellent and happy and appeared happy to look after us. Our cabin steward, Ivo, could not have been nicer or more efficient. a Boris, the programme manager, ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with Window

Rooftop of the World - Viking Emerald is a Big Disappointment

Review for Viking Emerald to Asia River

User Avatar
dawneroe1
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

While this trip also includes multiple land transfers and exploration of several cities, I'll focus on the cruise portion. Most importantly, it is deceptive call the Emerald a Viking ship because apparently they don't own it - they most certainly didn't build it. The moment you step on board you will know it is not up to Viking standards. The ship is tired and shabby, at best. While the ...
Sail Date: September 2019

