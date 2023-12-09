1) almost no restaurants in the United States serve robusta coffee--the savings isn't that great, and the coffee is just pathetic.... If for no other reason, that is sufficient for my not cruising again on Viking. Moreover I couldn't even drown it out with cream because the cruise only had skim milk (ultimately, the maître d' did purchase some half-and-half--kudos).
2) I have wine with dinner ...
The restaurant meals aboard the ship were perfect! We loved having so many choices for starters, salads, entrees, and desserts -- both daily offerings and regional specialties. The service was equally perfect -- all of the staff were so attentive to us and we could not have asked for better! They learned our names and were eager to serve us. After a couple of days, they often knew what ...
I cruise about 2x/year. Over the past few years, half of my cruises have been on Viking. The Christmas market cruise was my first Viking river cruise. While the Christmas markets were interesting, the cruise was hampered by the high river levels that prevented ships from travelling under bridges. (Last year when I considered a river cruise I passed since at the time the rivers in Europe were too ...
What a major disappointment and complete waste of the thousands of dollars spent on this trip. My travel companions and I are experienced cruise travelers and will never travel Viking again.
The problems began several days before our sailing date, when Viking announced there would be a change in our ship without explaining the details why. Which means Viking was already aware the Rhine ...
We chose this cruise for holiday market and seeing the charm of Paris and other towns. It was disappointing as we only visited a couple markets. The optional tours were disappointing except for Normandy. Not sure why Vernon was selected as it was a little bleak. Optional tour sightseeing Paris was a mob scene in the high end shopping district. I would rather have walked thru affordable stores ...
We chose Viking because of the great reviews from guests. We will choose it again because of our experience. The captain went out of his way to ensure that we saw the castles on the Rhine which was at flood stage. Our included excursions gave us a good understanding of the history and culture of each port of call. The guides were very knowledgeable. They were friendly and quite helpful. The ...
We had heard many good things about traveling with Viking and had heard about the Christmas market cruise . Originally we were going to go down the Danube but the travel agent suggested to go down the Rhine . We were not disappointed ,other than the weather didn’t cooperate. The step on guides were excellent. The tour director “ Jen “ was excellent and kept us informed of any changes that were ...
This cruise was chosen by our daughter who saw a review of it in 2022 on Tik Tok. It sounded so interesting & different, so all 3 of us booked it together. A day or so before our departure, our ship was changed to the Hlin, because the Tialfi was delayed downriver because of flooding on the Rhine. It was a lovely ship. Decorated for the Holidays, bright, clean & comfortable. The staff could not ...
Review
What a marvelous river cruise! Let me just begin and end with that statement! I traveled with my sister and we experienced the Danube Christmas markets cruise in December of this year. The ship certainly delivered in all areas.
Cabin – we had a French balcony cabin for this winter cruise. The room was on the second (main) floor and the picture window with a sliding glass door and ...
The River Rhine Christmas Market Cruise was at the top of the bucket list of one of our good friends that we frequently travel with and this would be our first trip to Europe. We have been on several ocean cruises and had chosen the Inland Passage specifically to Alaska to avoid rough seas; we had heard that river cruises were much less turbulent and our sailing on the Alruna was most pleasant ...