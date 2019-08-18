  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Viking Cruises for the Disabled Cruise Reviews

The Embla
Vineyard near Ardèche Gorge (optional shore excursion)
The first lunch on board.
Outdoor hot pools at Szechenyi public baths in Budapest
Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
276 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 276 Viking Cruises for the Disabled Cruise Reviews

Excellence!!!

Review for Viking Idun to Europe - All

User Avatar
cmstrine1
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Our cruise on the Viking Idun was exceptional! Viking is a great company to sail with especially the river cruises. This is my second river cruise with Viking and once again they did not disappoint. The entire staff is warm, friendly and oh so very helpful. All the excursions were fantastic and the guides were phenomenal. I had a small medical issue while sailing and the Viking staff ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Traveled with disabled person

October 2019 Danube river cruise

Review for Viking Prestige to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Astropat
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was a birthday present for my 60th birthday and something I always wanted to do. My family sent myself and my husband on a Danube river cruise on the Viking Prestige. My husband wasn't that keen as doesn't enjoy organised trips and finds cruising a not particularly sustainable holiday choice but agree to go. He was also concerned that it would not be active enough for us, The trip was ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with French Balcony

Awesome Danube cruise

Review for Viking Prestige to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
careanimalclinic
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We always wanted to cruise the Danube and this cruise didn’t disappoint! Perfect from start to finish! Sailing was perfect in October, sunny and warm the whole time-of course that is not always guaranteed. All the stops were fun and informative. The food and staff were excellent, and the scenery was exceptional. The excursion’s were all top-notch. They provided awesome guides and really delved ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Suite

Wonderful experience

Review for Viking Prestige to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
LilyGE
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

I went along on this cruise with my mother and her partner, not expecting a lot. I'd heard about the big ocean cruises which are like crowded, floating malls full of drunk people, and a million a la carte expenses: taking a cruise sounded like the last thing I'd ever want to do. Well below a root canal. But this was absolutely wonderful. Everything was taken care of, from flights to pick up at ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Filled with historical information

Review for Viking Idun to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
LovesToCruise13
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Had never been to Eastern Europe. So much information on the after effects of WW11 And the break up of Checoslovakia. My only disappointment was that there were not enough hand sanitizers on the boat and someone came on with a cold and by the third day, many people were coughing and sneezing. I caught a cold and was miserable for three days and missed a whole day of touring in Belgrade. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Cruise was good. Leaving the ship was not.

Review for Viking Prestige to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
hbcapital
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Overall we had an enjoyable Danube river cruise, from Passau to Budapest, with a 3 day pre cruise stop in Prague. Danube water levels were fine and we had no issues going through the locks. Food was very good and plentiful, service was top notch. Boris, the cruise director was adequate although a little on the sarcastic side. The cabin was clean and roomy enough. On board entertainment was a ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with French Balcony

Lovely relaxing River Cruise

Review for Viking Prestige to Europe - All

User Avatar
Patsiegirl
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We had a wonderful cruise with an excellent cabin on the lower deck. Plenty of space and a well stocked bathroom. All meals were delicious and well presented food and there was plenty of first class wine at each meal. The staff were all excellent and happy and appeared happy to look after us. Our cabin steward, Ivo, could not have been nicer or more efficient. a Boris, the programme manager, ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with Window

A wonderful way to travel!

Review for Viking Idun to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
mkriley39
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

What a relaxing, wonderful way to see the countries of Eastern Europe. Every detail was attended to. The staff were exceptional, the voyage smoothe and scenic, the food excellent and the pace perfect. It was our first river cruise and we will be back! We especially loved the pre-arraigned shore excursions. The busses were very comfortable and the tour guides very friendly and knowledgeable. ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

On the Danube in Eastern Europe

Review for Viking Idun to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
rkavash
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We had previously cruised up the Danube from Budapest to Germany. We were intrigued by the idea of going in the other direction. We were not disappointed. Starting from Budapest, where we spent a couple of nights on land with both significant free time and guided touring, we ventured further into Hungary then on to Croatia, Serbia, Bulgaria, and Romania. The tour ended with a land stay in ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Far exceeded our expectations

Review for Viking Prestige to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Nidec
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Have been ocean cruising for a few years now and thought we would give river cruising a try. We saw Jane Mcdonald on a Danube river cruise, liked the itinery, so started looking around. Viking seemed to get a lot of excellent reviews, nothing negative that we could find, so we booked with them. First off, they posted a nice personalised brochure to us. I logged onto their website and ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with French Balcony

