This river cruise along the Nile is amazing, with excursions visiting sites over 4000 years old. This is an area with tremendous history.
While there may be other companies doing Nile River cruises, Viking is special in that they make a great effort to know every guest, and to accommodate their needs.
There is nothing in this review about COVID because the policies are changing ...
Like many people, I have wanted to go on a Nike River cruise for many years. Viking is considered to be the best for river cruises, and I can certainly attest to the fact that they run an outstanding operation. From the smallest detail to the overall group experience it was a wonderful trip. Many of the guests were overheard talking about the “trip of a lifetime”.
Very experienced tour ...
Both my wife and I have been looking for an opportunity for a trip to Egypt for most of our married life - we finally found that with Viking. This was our first trip with Viking - after this experience it will be difficult to find another cruising company to measure up. We spent the the first 11 days of the trip on the "Pharaohs and Pyramids" tour - 3 days in Cairo included a trip to the Cairo ...
My husband and I took Viking to Egypt and Jordan in early November. We spent 3 nights in Cairo, 7 nights on Viking Ra cruising along the Nile, 1 night back in Cairo, and 4 nights in post extension to Jordan. We booked this trip because so many people have said that now was the right time to see the ancient monuments without the usual crowd. They were partially right. Places like Karnak, Luxor ...
We chose this cruise because the Ra is a relatively new ship designed for the Nile River, and we had previous experience on Viking cruises and expected a top-notch cruise. As part of the cruise, we spent 3 nights in Cairo, 7 nights on Viking Ra cruising along the Nile, 1 night back in Cairo, and 4 nights on an extension to Jordan.
The ship is extremely nice with very nice suite cabins (we had a ...
Having been on many Viking cruises, I had high expectations. I wasn't disappointed!
Most of my prior knowledge of Ancient Egypt came from art history survey classes, so it was wonderful having Fouad as our guide. OK, I'm biased, but he has to be one of the best Egyptologists out there: extremely knowledgeable and passionate about his country's history, fun, and a great sense of humor. He was ...
This was a gift to me from my sister. Ever since I was about 10, I have read everything about the King Tut finding by Howard Carter in 1922. EGYPT could not have been more fascinating, PLUS augmented by our Program Manager (who is himself an Egyptologist) Sharif. Just talking to him in a group or privately is an education. The other PM was Mike, also a seasoned Egyptologist. EGYPT is one ...
We recently returned from our Nile River cruise on the Viking Ra, October 1.
It was an amazing, eye-opening experience! We traveled with dear friends, booked the cruise almost 2 years ago while on another cruise. Our husbands were thrilled, almost giddy with excitement at the thought of seeing the pyramids. The wives were a bit apprehensive and remained so until we arrived in Egypt. Yes, we did ...
The Ra is wonderful - large and comfortable two-room cabins, but only 26 of them. Beautiful, typically Viking understated elegance throughout. The guides are spectacular; Viking recruits Egyptologists to serve as guides, and their knowledge is encyclopedic -- you stay with one guide/teacher throughout the cruise.
The clientele is a typical Viking Cruise crowd -- mostly affluent Americans ...