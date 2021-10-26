We were very excited to plan our Tulips and Windmills river cruise. Then from the very start things went bad. We arrived in Amsterdam at 8:30am sat on plane for over an hour waiting for previous plane to move. We stood waiting for our luggage until 11:30 only to find out KLM luggage went on strike. No Viking rep. Word went through the terminal to fill out forms and get in a line of over 300 ...
1) The agenda for the land excursions are less interesting compared to my river cruise to Normandy 4 months ago. For example,
- Black Forest land excursion is a shopping tour that must be changed. We were driven for 2 hours to 3 shops selling merchandises. It was good that there was a hike up the waterfall (to save the day). It took another 2 hours drive to return to the ship. Recommend to ...
We recently completed our third Viking River cruise. The Tulips and Windmills cruise visited bot The Netherlands and Belgium, concluding with an opening day visit to the world famous Keukenhof Gardems outside Amsterdam.
Our cruise was the first of the season on this itinerary and the first for the new crew. It was fascinating to watch the leadership exhibited by the Captain and his department ...
We have traveled with Viking Many times, and they alway do a great job making our trips great!!! Christmas 2021 was a struggle, with countries shutting down and opening up, so we ended up on this trip pretty last minute, Viking did a great job working around all the problems that seemed to pop up at anytime! They could not have made any money on this trip, with only 34 cruisers, but Viking did ...
We took the Grand Tour in late November to early December, from Amsterdam to Budapest. As with a reviewer who took the return cruise on the Vali right after our trip, there were some inconveniences due to COVID policies in Europe. Many Christmas markets were closed, but not all. And Austria was in lockdown, hence no visit to Vienna. Viking tried to detour to/add Bratislava, but it too shut ...
From the moment my wife and I booked with Viking, it was a worry-free experience. Phone assistance was excellent. The booker who assisted us was patient and informative. She found us the best price and accommodation on the Grand European Tour Aboard the Vali, Deck 3, room with veranda.
We were met at the Budapest airport, all baggage handled by the Viking staff. Even with the many ...
This was the second Grand European cruise that we have taken. The only reason I’m giving it a 4, as opposed to a 5 had little to do with anything other than low river levels. Our ship’s captain chose, on several occasions, to drop off passengers for their appointed excursions and then raced ahead in order to avoid river congestion and to travel over low points easier. As a result, transportation ...
My 89 year old Dad has always wanted to do a River Cruise and we started the preparation almost 2 years ago. After multiple cancellations due to covid and after much paperwork, tests, downloading of apps, and more tests, our trip was going to happen. My wife, sister, my Dad and me. We arrived in Paris three days prior to the cruise and took a train to Basel the day before the cruise. We had ...
After many ocean cruises and one cruise on the Nile many years ago, my wife and I took the Grand European Tour from Amsterdam to Budapest to celebrate our 50th Anniversary. We were lucky enough to go during a break in the pandemic restrictions and as a result, our originally scheduled ship was replaced by the Vidar and there were less than half the usual number of passengers on board. Everything ...
Because of Covid, this was the 3rd time we scheduled this cruise. We were elated to be able to travel with Viking again. Because the 1st cruise was cancelled, we were given the option to get our money back or accept a 25% voucher if we rescheduled for a later date, which is what we decided to do. It was a generous offer and we never regretted it. The additional funds allowed us to travel to ...