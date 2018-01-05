  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Viking Ocean World Cruise Reviews

1-10 of 27 Viking Ocean World Cruise Reviews

below expectations

Review for Viking Star to World Cruise

User Avatar
cptcruise
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise started as a river cruise but it was canceled twice so we opted for an ocean cruise. We heard viking was a notch above the rest which turned out not to be true. The cruise started out of San Juan we paid to transfers to and from the airport and were expecting an agent to meet us at the airport, nobody was there and not we are outside the security zone of the airport had to walk around ...
Sail Date: January 2022

world class service

Review for Viking Star to World Cruise

User Avatar
Foreign Man
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Viking took extreme care of us with their Covid protocols. The crew at Viking are exceptional across the board and treated us like family, top professionals all. The Viking Star always immaculate and luxurious, perfect size for a World Cruise......five star. Restaurants, cafes, room service are amazing, kudos to all chefs and galley staff and service. Excursion Team provided phenomenal ...
Sail Date: January 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Trip of a lifetime

Review for Viking Star to World Cruise

User Avatar
ebrooks5405
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We actually boarded the world cruise on December 24th in Fort Lauderdale. Cruise Critic did not allow us to pick that as our sailinh date. In regard to embarkation, I gave it a 3 star rating because the CDC got in the way of Viking's amazing COVID screening process. As a matter of fact, the CDC exposed us to a greater risk of COVID because they interfered with their own testing process. ...
Sail Date: January 2022

Very Bad Experiences

Review for Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun) to World Cruise

User Avatar
win1888
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Room Service was terrible. The luggage forwarding, my name brand clothes are stolen by either the luggage forwarding company or port crew. Not enough activities for the world cruiser. Very disappointed with this cruise, was expecting the service to be outstanding. Some bartenders are good and some are disappointing. The Head Chef is excellent but when he left for vacation the food was not ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Bucket List Vacation

Review for Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun) to World Cruise

User Avatar
Fishgerbil
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose to do the last segment of a World Cruise because of its southern African Itinerary. The highlight of this journey was the pre-cruise extension, a safari to Krueger National Park in South Africa. This extension was well worth the time and money. We chose to let Viking plan our air travel and we were very happy with our flights (NYC to Heathrow and then on to Johannesburg). Viking had us ...
Sail Date: April 2019

Underwhelmed

Review for Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun) to World Cruise

User Avatar
po14463
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We picked this cruise line based on reviews and reputation. We picked this cruise for the its itinerary and excursions. Viking missed the mark all too often, then when they had the opportunity to offer some accommodation for their error - chose to pour gasoline on the fire. Save your money and your sanity - sail another cruise line. I will acknowledge that the ship is lovely, but that is ...
Response from VikingS, Community Team

Thank you for sharing your experience, Po14463. We are grateful to receive this review, as constructive feedback allows us to improve future sailings. While we’re pleased to learn the ship...

Sail Date: April 2019

Viking are not listening to their customers!

Review for Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun) to World Cruise

User Avatar
DuncanPB
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We just returned from "Along Africa's Western Shore" where we found ourselves joining (unwittingly!!) the last 4 weeks of a World Cruise, with a major impact on our experience! I have looked at many negative reviews of this cruise on cruise critic and I can assure everyone that they are all true!! This is a lengthy review but it's only a summary of the key issues we faced.: there is much more I ...
Sail Date: April 2019

I strongly recommend you to refrain from taking Viking Cruises

Review for Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun) to World Cruise

User Avatar
aa2033
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

The main idea of my post is that I strongly recommend you to refrain from taking Viking Cruises. I was dreaming of a round-the-world cruise and decided to a 3-month journey with Viking Cruises. It turned out into a total disappointment. Beautiful website descriptions and vivid manager speeches have nothing to do with reality. I have huge experience in sea journeys and have traveled with almost ...
Response from VikingS, Community Team

We appreciate you taking the time to share your detailed review, aa2033. It is regrettable that the service you received on board, aspects of your dining experience, and the ship itself, fell...

Sail Date: February 2019

Traveled with disabled person

Disappointing

Review for Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun) to World Cruise

User Avatar
GardeningTraveler
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Two weeks ago, I returned from a four-month Around the World Cruise on the Viking Sun. The ship is beautiful. However, there were many things wrong with this cruise which is why I can give it only two stars. Five ports were missed because of "bad weather". Passengers were given NO compensation for ports missed except for one port when the ship had engine problems. The ship is two-years old and ...
Response from VikingS, Community Team

Thank you for taking the time to share your detailed review, GardeningTraveler. We are honored that you chose to join us on a journey around the world, and appreciate your recognition of the...

Sail Date: January 2019

Around the world

Review for Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun) to World Cruise

User Avatar
carol toppel
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We traveled with Viking before and liked the way they did things The food was great the staff and crew weee wonderful attentive Although overworked! The crew and staff did their best to ensure everyone’s safety Some of the passengers were obnoxious demanding and very rude to the crew and staff More disciplinary actions should have been taken towards those obnoxious passengers though ...
Sail Date: January 2018

