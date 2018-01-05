This cruise started as a river cruise but it was canceled twice so we opted for an ocean cruise. We heard viking was a notch above the rest which turned out not to be true. The cruise started out of San Juan we paid to transfers to and from the airport and were expecting an agent to meet us at the airport, nobody was there and not we are outside the security zone of the airport had to walk around ...
Viking took extreme care of us with their Covid protocols. The crew at Viking are exceptional across the board and treated us like family, top professionals all. The Viking Star always immaculate and luxurious, perfect size for a World Cruise......five star. Restaurants, cafes, room service are amazing, kudos to all chefs and galley staff and service. Excursion Team provided phenomenal ...
Room Service was terrible. The luggage forwarding, my name brand clothes are stolen by either the luggage forwarding company or port crew. Not enough activities for the world cruiser. Very disappointed with this cruise, was expecting the service to be outstanding. Some bartenders are good and some are disappointing. The Head Chef is excellent but when he left for vacation the food was not ...
We chose to do the last segment of a World Cruise because of its southern African Itinerary. The highlight of this journey was the pre-cruise extension, a safari to Krueger National Park in South Africa. This extension was well worth the time and money. We chose to let Viking plan our air travel and we were very happy with our flights (NYC to Heathrow and then on to Johannesburg). Viking had us ...
We picked this cruise line based on reviews and reputation. We picked this cruise for the its itinerary and excursions. Viking missed the mark all too often, then when they had the opportunity to offer some accommodation for their error - chose to pour gasoline on the fire.
Save your money and your sanity - sail another cruise line.
I will acknowledge that the ship is lovely, but that is ...
We just returned from "Along Africa's Western Shore" where we found ourselves joining (unwittingly!!) the last 4 weeks of a World Cruise, with a major impact on our experience!
I have looked at many negative reviews of this cruise on cruise critic and I can assure everyone that they are all true!! This is a lengthy review but it's only a summary of the key issues we faced.: there is much more I ...
The main idea of my post is that I strongly recommend you to refrain from taking Viking Cruises.
I was dreaming of a round-the-world cruise and decided to a 3-month journey with Viking Cruises. It turned out into a total disappointment. Beautiful website descriptions and vivid manager speeches have nothing to do with reality. I have huge experience in sea journeys and have traveled with almost ...
Two weeks ago, I returned from a four-month Around the World Cruise on the Viking Sun. The ship is beautiful. However, there were many things wrong with this cruise which is why I can give it only two stars. Five ports were missed because of "bad weather". Passengers were given NO compensation for ports missed except for one port when the ship had engine problems. The ship is two-years old and ...
We traveled with Viking before and liked the way they did things
The food was great the staff and crew weee wonderful attentive
Although overworked!
The crew and staff did their best to ensure everyone’s safety
Some of the passengers were obnoxious demanding and very rude to the crew and staff More disciplinary actions should have been taken towards those obnoxious passengers though ...
Viking offered their first world cruise that for us started in Los Angeles January 5, 2018 and ended in England on May 5, 2018. 4 months, 25 countries and 52 ports. I can't say enough how much the crew on Viking exceeded every expectation and provided customer service that was 5 star ++! You can not imaginine how efficient being on board ship allows you to make the most of your time, not only ...