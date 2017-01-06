  • Newsletter
Viking Ocean Western Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Exceptional First Time Ocean Cruise

Review for Viking Sea to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
dfindlay
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Cruise dates: 2 - 12 Jan 2022; Cruise name: West Indies Explorer. This was our first Viking cruise and we couldn't have been more pleased. Everything from arranging airfare, to boarding, to onboard experience was first rate. Our Explorer Suite (ES1) was bigger than our first apartment and incredibly comfortable. The two stewards we had were very accommodating and attentive. Apparently because of ...
Sail Date: January 2022

Cabin Type: Explorer Suite with Balcony

First Viking Cruise

Review for Viking Sky to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Oh2Bcruisin
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Read many good things about Viking and wanted to try a different cruise line. The ship was beautiful. The passenger to size ratio was great. Never felt crowded. The light interiors were a welcome change from other lines we’ve cruised. Cabins were very nice. Loved the heated floor and mirror in the bathroom. Dining was mixed. We liked the World Cafe. Food was very good with lots of choices. The ...
Sail Date: December 2018

Best Customer Service

Review for Viking Sky to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
snipmunk
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

I always wanted to take a Viking cruise and did so. Traveled with my husband and my two adult children to Key West and the Yucatan Peninsula. We departed from Miami and returned after a week to the same port. The weather was beautiful. The dining was excellent wherever we ate. The excursions were also excellent. We went to Key West (my favorite), Cozumel, Merida and Belize. The ...
Sail Date: March 2018

A Viking Cruise is again wonderful!

Review for Viking Sky to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
thegermonds
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We wanted to visit the Yucatán Peninsula to see and learn about the Maya civilization. Thanks to the shore excursions and the onboard lectures we did learn some. Of course we learned how much we still did not know--but this was not the fault of Viking! We could have preferred the port excursions to be a couple hours longer, but certainly there are itinerary reasons that govern that. And it's ...
Sail Date: December 2017

Small Ship - Great Time

Review for Viking Sky to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Travel Gypsies
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We've done a river cruise with Viking and decided to try their relatively new ocean cruise line. We have traveled extensively with the larger cruise lines and found this to be so much more relaxing and attentive. The food was outstanding; the staff was extremely friendly, accommodating and always smiling. With the included shore excursions wi-if, drinks, excellent entertainment, and smooth ...
Sail Date: December 2017

Outstanding cruise

Review for Viking Sea to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
tisayak
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

A friend from back East decided to take this cruise and asked if I could be interested in joining her and her brother. Once I found a room mate, I signed up. So very glad that I did. As it turned out, nature in the form of two hurricanes would cause us to question our decision, but in the end, we stayed with it. Viking Sea was one of the first ships to sail into several of the Caribbean ...
Sail Date: November 2017

First Viking Ocean Cruise

Review for Viking Sea to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
jcruiser2
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We had taken 2 Viking River Cruises and loved them. We wanted to experience a Viking Ocean Cruise. This cruise was at the right time, included destinations/ports we wanted to see, and offered free air fare. The public spaces were lovely, the dining options were very good, and the service was excellent. Tedhi, our room steward, was most accommodating and always available. The shore ...
Sail Date: November 2017

Fabulous Cruise

Review for Viking Sea to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Chikadee
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Wanted t try an ocean cruise and like the fact that Viking had smaller ships. Did not want days at sea and liked that we would be in port every day. The crew were very friendly and respectful. Liked the variety of dining areas and the variety of food. The meals were excellent and liked that extras could be ordered with no problem. Good variety of entertainment and very well presented. Really ...
Sail Date: November 2017

Time of our lives

Review for Viking Star to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Harborridge
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

Viking ocean had been recommended by relatives and friends. And their rave reviews were not even strong enough! The ship decor was so subtle and beautiful. There was no over the top gold, no loud music, food was beautiful but not overdone. Shore excursions were fun and interesting especially the tram through the rainforest, the tie dye demonstration,and our catamaran sail and lunch. Our ...
Sail Date: February 2017

Exceptional Experience

Review for Viking Star to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
mjam221
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We have only had one other experience with a cruise, a Viking River Cruise in 2014. We enjoyed the experience very much but the long flight to Europe was a little hard for us as we are in our 70's. When the opportunity to sail with Viking without the long flight came, we took it. The trip went very smoothly with no problems getting to the ship. The ship is really great with a wonderful staff. ...
Sail Date: January 2017

