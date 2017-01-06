Cruise dates: 2 - 12 Jan 2022; Cruise name: West Indies Explorer. This was our first Viking cruise and we couldn't have been more pleased. Everything from arranging airfare, to boarding, to onboard experience was first rate. Our Explorer Suite (ES1) was bigger than our first apartment and incredibly comfortable. The two stewards we had were very accommodating and attentive. Apparently because of ...
Read many good things about Viking and wanted to try a different cruise line. The ship was beautiful. The passenger to size ratio was great. Never felt crowded. The light interiors were a welcome change from other lines we’ve cruised. Cabins were very nice. Loved the heated floor and mirror in the bathroom. Dining was mixed. We liked the World Cafe. Food was very good with lots of choices. The ...
I always wanted to take a Viking cruise and did so. Traveled with my husband and my two adult children to Key West and the Yucatan Peninsula. We departed from Miami and returned after a week to the same port. The weather was beautiful. The dining was excellent wherever we ate. The excursions were also excellent. We went to Key West (my favorite), Cozumel, Merida and Belize. The ...
We wanted to visit the Yucatán Peninsula to see and learn about the Maya civilization. Thanks to the shore excursions and the onboard lectures we did learn some. Of course we learned how much we still did not know--but this was not the fault of Viking! We could have preferred the port excursions to be a couple hours longer, but certainly there are itinerary reasons that govern that. And it's ...
We've done a river cruise with Viking and decided to try their relatively new ocean cruise line. We have traveled extensively with the larger cruise lines and found this to be so much more relaxing and attentive.
The food was outstanding; the staff was extremely friendly, accommodating and always smiling. With the included shore excursions wi-if, drinks, excellent entertainment, and smooth ...
A friend from back East decided to take this cruise and asked if I could be interested in joining her and her brother. Once I found a room mate, I signed up. So very glad that I did.
As it turned out, nature in the form of two hurricanes would cause us to question our decision, but in the end, we stayed with it.
Viking Sea was one of the first ships to sail into several of the Caribbean ...
We had taken 2 Viking River Cruises and loved them. We wanted to experience a Viking Ocean Cruise. This cruise was at the right time, included destinations/ports we wanted to see, and offered free air fare.
The public spaces were lovely, the dining options were very good, and the service was excellent. Tedhi, our room steward, was most accommodating and always available.
The shore ...
Wanted t try an ocean cruise and like the fact that Viking had smaller ships. Did not want days at sea and liked that we would be in port every day. The crew were very friendly and respectful. Liked the variety of dining areas and the variety of food. The meals were excellent and liked that extras could be ordered with no problem. Good variety of entertainment and very well presented. Really ...
Viking ocean had been recommended by relatives and friends. And their rave reviews were not even strong enough! The ship decor was so subtle and beautiful. There was no over the top gold, no loud music, food was beautiful but not overdone. Shore excursions were fun and interesting especially the tram through the rainforest, the tie dye demonstration,and our catamaran sail and lunch. Our ...
We have only had one other experience with a cruise, a Viking River Cruise in 2014. We enjoyed the experience very much but the long flight to Europe was a little hard for us as we are in our 70's. When the opportunity to sail with Viking without the long flight came, we took it.
The trip went very smoothly with no problems getting to the ship. The ship is really great with a wonderful staff. ...