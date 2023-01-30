We chose the Viking Sea for the itinerary and the cruise line. WE chose the penthouse jr suite and loved how spacious it was.
I can't say enough about the food and the service which went far beyond our expectations, as we didn't know what to expect. We had always sailed on much larger ships. The intimacy of the ship, yet the privacy we found when we wanted it was wonderful. Although the age ...
I love Viking and I love the amenities of their ocean ships. This was my 3rd ocean cruise and I was disappointed in the decline of service in the restaurant, bars, and tea room.
Servers either didn’t take my order except after several requests or took my order and never returned or brought only a partial order.
I was never asked if I wanted a cocktail in the pool area or lounge where drink ...
This was by far one of the best cruises I have been on. The ship was impeccably clean with a comforting decor. The pools were well maintained and temps were comfortable. I thoroughly enjoyed the bars, bartenders, and servers in those areas. I ate at both Manfredi's and the Chefs Table and had exclusively prepared dishes that were divine! I was enthralled with the Restaurant and cafeteria ...
The Viking cruise was so relaxing and classy after being on a big ship with 3 times the number of passengers. We do not need the noisy casino (which always seems to be unavoidable when headed for a different part of the ship). There are so many lounge areas and it was never difficult to find a place for a quiet drink or time with a good book. The cafe (cafeteria style) has a sushi station every ...
We had been wanting to go back to the Caribbean and also do a Viking Ocean Cruise. We found this itinerary that checked both boxes!
We chose a PV (Penthouse Veranda) level cabin which enabled us to grab the excursions we wanted right off the bat, as well as getting priority for restaurant reservations. Though, it was easy to adjust the restaurants when we were on board.
We also purchased ...
We had to abandon this cruise during COVID, so we were glad to be able to reschedule it. Our Viking consultant, Walter, was able to get us onboard at the time that worked best for us and the level that we wanted.
We enjoyed Viking's care from the airport to the ship and back again. Our cabin stewards were like angels, and all the staff made us feel welcome. The weather was perfect, and the ...
It's been years since my husband & I have cruised in the Caribbean. To break up the long Jan/Feb months we decided to see some new islands. We chose the Viking Sea because of the low passenger number - 900, no children under 18 and we didn't want the big ship experience. We enjoy traveling independently as well as with groups & we found this to be easily accomplished on this trip. ...
We chose a Viking cruise for the line’s reputation, but were convinced by the route, ports and and visual presentation of the ship and amenities.
The service was warm, friendly and genuine. The food was tastefully presented and did not disappoint. Actually, the food was part of the adventure.
Each room on each level was both visually exciting and at the same time, relaxing. We especially ...
We chose a Caribbean cruise to escape the British winter. This was our first Viking cruise.
The flights we were allocated by Viking meant that we arrived into San Juan airport around 2300hrs.
On arrival at the ship we were left queuing and waited on the gangplank for 10 minutes. Following this we then had to queue at guest services to complete check in. There were 2 staff running check ...
Everything about the ship itself was fabulous. The excursions were very variable and in some cases I cannot understand how research in advance would have determined that these were all suitable excursions. The excursions ranged from excellent to head shakingly poor.
Ship: great cabins, amazing staff, terrific food, excellent guitarist, very good pianist, so-so classical duo, interesting ...