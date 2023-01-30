Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Viking Sea

We had to abandon this cruise during COVID, so we were glad to be able to reschedule it. Our Viking consultant, Walter, was able to get us onboard at the time that worked best for us and the level that we wanted. We enjoyed Viking's care from the airport to the ship and back again. Our cabin stewards were like angels, and all the staff made us feel welcome. The weather was perfect, and the ...