Viking Ocean USA Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
692 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 692 Viking Ocean USA Cruise Reviews

Viking is the best!

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Viking Mars

The Lost Clan
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first Viking cruise and the best we’ve ever taken. It was pricier than other lines, but well worth the cost, especially as everything was included - the only extras we had to pay for were more expensive excursions, and gratuities at the end of the cruise There was a drinks package you could add but wine with meals was included so we felt no need to add more. There were many options ...
Sail Date: December 2023

It has it all

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Viking Mars

psa741
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This ship was built with a specific consumer in mind. Wonderful for seniors who want a smaller luxurious experience with no children, good food, great shows, and very attentive staff. It is easy to find a place to sit without having to search hard for an available lounge chair or quiet area to read. Included free access to spa facilities, wine and beer at meals, specialty coffees all day, and ...
Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda Stateroom

Are other reviewers delusional?

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Viking Sky

kramer12
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Viking gets stellar reviews, which is why I booked this. Perhaps an "off " cruise? Beyond disappointing. Let's be clear; Viking is, in no way, a luxury cruise line. First the good: the ship is lovely, the food is very good and the crew are wonderful, with the exception of Guest Services. There were so many passengers complaining on this trip, I imagine they felt themselves overworked. They ...
Sail Date: November 2023

Traveled with disabled person

Panama Canal

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Viking Sky

Panama Canal Adventure
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Panama Canal ,our bucket list. Most of the shore excursions were interesting, The ruins in Belize, and seeing Costa Rica , Colon,& Roatan, were ok. ATV s in Cozemel are more our speed. Most of the sites were geared to people with limited mobility. Was hoping to see more religious sites and churches as most of Central America are Catholic.Also most of the guides were very knowledgeable. Would have ...
Sail Date: November 2023

Cruise Highlight - the Amazing Panama Canal

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Viking Sky

Going on a Cruise
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We enjoyed every aspect of our experience on the Sky. Communication, food, enrichment, entertainment, cruise team, organization, room steward and service - all were very good. The activities offered were varied and inclusive - opportunities for those traveling alone, those in recovery, those of different religious faiths and lifestyles. The staff did a great job of organizing and disembarking ...
Sail Date: November 2023

A Delightful Cruise on Viking Sky

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Viking Sky

ROOMIE CRUISER COUPLE
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The wife and I just returned from an extremely enjoyable 10 days aboard Viking Sky, traveling from Ft. Lauderdale to Panama City, Panama. While this was our first ocean cruise in over 15 years, (our previous was on another cruise line), it got us very interested in doing this type of travel more frequently in the future. The crew and staff onboard our ship, to a person, were beyond friendly and ...
Sail Date: November 2023

Great first experience with Viking

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Viking Mars

wolfsob
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because Panama Canal was on our bucket list, but I won't go on a ship with over 1000 guests. I was interested in trying viking because we'd already booked an expedition to Antarctica, but mostly, the itinerary and length of the cruise suited me - a full crossing WITHOUT days of sailing up west coast of Mexico, where we've been many times. Also, in the lowest grade cabin, the ...
Sail Date: November 2023

Viking exactly as expected

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Viking Mars

wolfsob
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We originally chose this cruise as Panama Canal was on "Bucket List". Wanted full crossing in original canal. Also, won't go on large ship anyway. (Beware - most of larger ships go through new locks just completed in 2016 - less history). Also, we don't like all of the stuff Viking doesn't have - gambling, hard sells and add-ons. So we decided to give it a try. Here are our thoughts ...
Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda Stateroom

True pampering and delicious food!

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Viking Sky

Traveler40282
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Everything onboard was beyond expectations. The food, service, activities, cleanliness, and comfort - top shelf. I loved the heated floor in the bathroom and the large shower. I found few waiting times for anything. There were many nice areas for card games or intimate visiting with friends. I enjoyed the lovely music in the atrium and especially the guitar player in the Explorers Lounge. The ...
Sail Date: November 2023

Transatlantic as a floating Zen Palace - absolute perfection!

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Viking Sky

wine-wine-wine
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

This was our second Viking Ocean cruise and, due to personal circumstances, the first on which we were fully able to relax and appreciate. Our expectations were high but tempered: the actual experience far exceeded our hopes and dreams. Service was even better than on our first cruise. From the room stewards to the outstanding bar staff (we use that a lot) and wonderful, welcoming, attentive ...
Sail Date: November 2023

USA Cruise Reviews for Viking Ocean Ships
Viking Mars USA Cruise Reviews
