Viking Ocean Transatlantic Cruise Reviews

Glacier Bay National Park
Taken from boat during one of our excursions.
The mid ship pool with its roof retracted with people enjoying the unseasonably hot day as we cruise by beautiful Alaskan glaciers!
From Included tour in Gdansk
Cruiser Rating
4.5
Very Good
198 reviews

1-10 of 198 Viking Ocean Transatlantic Cruise Reviews

Terrific food , entertainment, and interesting speakers throughout our journey

Review for Viking Jupiter to Transatlantic

User Avatar
UDHigh
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We wanted to see South America for the first time. Viking was very responsive regarding how we needed to meet the Chilean and Argentina requirements for entry into their countries, and meet their Covid requirements. Viking established a travel insurance relationship with TripAssure that was inexpensive and comprehensive. Because of Covid, the Viking staff went over and above to make sure its ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Late itinerary changes and bad weather marred enjoyment

Review for Viking Jupiter to Transatlantic

User Avatar
weegeedee
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Having travelled with Viking Ocean many times, they continue to be our preferred cruise line, having experienced good and bad elsewhere. This cruise was one where you just had to make the best of the situation. Viking were not in control of the ports that did not appear to want us, necessitating itinerary changes, nor totally in charge of the handling staff in port building, and definitely not in ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

FIRST VIKING CRUISE EXPERIENCE

Review for Viking Sky to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Jessica01
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was a transatlantic christmas cruise from lisbon to miami,florida. we chose it for the fact it was over christmas and we wanted to experience being at sea over the christmas season. It was all we expected and more. beautiful ship, viking sky. we spent two days in lisbon which was beautiful. the city was all decked out for this special time of the year. From the greeting at the ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Rocking Viking Sky

Review for Viking Sky to Transatlantic

User Avatar
paul1439
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We embarked from Lisbon on Dec.16th at 11:00 PM. On Dec.17th at 12:00PM the Captain made announcement we are unable to sail to the Azores due to stormy seas and for our passengers safety. We are sailing to Mederia and will be there tomorrow. The ship was rolling sideways all day long and into the night. I have been on 60+ cruises and I know when the stabilizers are not on, the ship doesn't roll ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Rough sailing but very good cruise

Review for Viking Sky to Transatlantic

User Avatar
clprice73
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My husband and I chose this cruise because it was an affordable way to check out Viking, and we hadn't taken a holiday cruise previously. We are experienced cruisers but not with Viking. We picked up the cruise partway through in Lisbon, so we had no time to explore before embarkation. The first 48 hours were rough. There were maintenance problems with our cabin (a blocked drain caused disgusting ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Not worth the money

Review for Viking Sky to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Dragon8
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

As a solo traveller and first time cruiser, I did a lot of research before I chose this cruise. I was impressed that Viking included so much and that it had a good reputation for its crew, destinations, and for its food. The crew were all wonderful especially as I was very sea sick for the first two days. Unlike other times when I have been seasick this took me days to recover. Whether it was ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Many relaxing sea days

Review for Viking Sky to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Peteyp
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

One of the reasons we chose this particular cruise was because of the stop in Bermuda. Well, on embarkation, we found out we couldn’t go to The Azores because of weather. We went south to Madeira instead. But, since we went south and then across the Atlantic from that point, we were too far south to go to Bermuda. We had hoped to see Bermuda to figure out where we wanted to go back and stay. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

First Atlantic Crossing!

Review for Viking Sky to Transatlantic

User Avatar
sas5
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I had never done an Atlantic crossing, and the itinerary looked great. And - it was on Viking, so I felt it would be the best experience. For the most part, it was really interesting and met/exceeded my expectations. Only a few drawbacks for me: 1. Really bad weather and rough seas the first 4 days, obviously NOT Viking's fault, but I did not enjoy that much time being very seasick. Thank ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

WORST CRUISE EVER "THE VIKING LADY LIED"

Review for Viking Sky to Transatlantic

User Avatar
MDDSDLS
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

And I have taken several; why you wonder: #1 - I caught an intestinal illness on board, couldn't eat hardly eat anything but chicken soup and a little fruit for the last seven days of the cruise; it was an eleven night cruise. Couldn't determine if it was something I ate or if it was some inconsiderate passenger on board spreading disease; doesn't matter I caught it on board. I do want to ...
Read More

Response from VikingS, Community Team

Thank you for taking the time to share this detailed review of your travels with us, MDDSDLS. While we are pleased to learn the medical staff aboard Viking Sky impressed you, we regret to...

Sail Date: December 2019

The Cruise from Hell

Review for Viking Sky to Transatlantic

User Avatar
ChiClaud
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

I choose this trip to try out Vioking which always portrays itself as a luxury cruise line. It is not. I also choose this cruise for the stops at the Azores and Bermuda which did not happen so the trip was 14 days of Atlantic ocean. The speakers were disappointing, the television and internet did not work including the computer system in the restaurant which created long lines and ...
Read More

Response from VikingS, Community Team

We appreciate you sailing with us, ChiClaud, and are grateful for your candid feedback. While we are pleased to learn that you experienced friendly service onboard Viking Sky, it is...

Sail Date: December 2019

Transatlantic Cruise Reviews for Viking Ocean Ships
Viking Jupiter Transatlantic Cruise Reviews
Viking Sea Transatlantic Cruise Reviews
Viking Sky Transatlantic Cruise Reviews
Viking Star Transatlantic Cruise Reviews
Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun) Transatlantic Cruise Reviews
