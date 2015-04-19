  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Viking Ocean Spain Cruise Reviews

Port in Livorno Italy. Not able to set foot there.
The 3 story atrium where entertainment played nightly.
From the Pompano Beach Club in Bermuda
Cruiser Rating
4.8
Very Good
4 reviews

1-10 of 4 Viking Ocean Spain Cruise Reviews

Wonderful ship and crew

Review for Viking Jupiter to Spain

User Avatar
dnlp925
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Even with the covid restrictions and protocols this was a great cruise. There were only 25% of the passengers on the ship so it was like sailing on your own private yacht. Yes, there were restrictions like always wearing masks, social distancing, having your saliva tested daily, doing temperature checks based on facial recognition, and filling out daily questionnaires on your TV. Once we got ...
Sail Date: September 2021

Mediterranean Cruise 2015

Review for Viking Star to Spain

User Avatar
pennylc
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Other than a snag with our wifi and TV, the trip was wonderful. The tech person was very nice and tried, but it took a few days to get it working. Our cabin stewards were so sweet they replaced a tattered paper i was using for a bookmark with a Viking bookmark. All of the staff was very friendly, helpful, and smiling. One staffer even stopped and showed me how to lighten my pictures on my ...
Sail Date: September 2015

Bergen to Barcelona

Review for Viking Star to Spain

User Avatar
ILK2TRVL
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Viking showed its ability to change plans when things go wrong. There were problems with the new ship in Estonia. They couldn't get the ship all the way to Norway in time. So we stayed in Bergen an extra two days (hotel, food, excursions, and flight to Copenhagen) with Viking picking up the tab. It did mean no London, but we added Copenhagen. We had been to both cities before, but had spent ...
Sail Date: August 2015

Terrific Value

Review for Viking Star to Spain

User Avatar
katherinemp
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We were treated royally. The best example was when we returned from Rome. It was raining, so they met us at the bus with umbrellas. As we finished clearing security, staff handed us glasses of champaign. What more could we ask for? We never had an unsatisfactory meal. The bread always was crusty and fresh. I normally don't eat bread with dinner, but I couldn't resist the bread that was ...
Sail Date: April 2015

