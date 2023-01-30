I know I’m not a seasoned cruiser, but I will tell you this much: I will be back on another Viking ship. Everything was clean, the food was delicious, the staff couldn’t have been better…I seriously can’t think of any complaints. We had a problem with the ports we were supposed to go to (Amazon River was low), but Viking gave us an excellent experience anyway. We even got onboard credit due to the ...
I would have given 5 stars as it was a wonderful experience overall with one major exception. We were supposed to go to Manaus & other stops in Brazil, but the Amazon was at historic low water levels and couldn't be navigated. Instead of rerouting us to a coastal port in Brazil, we were taken to the West Indies. We had visited those islands with Viking the year before, so the repeat stops ...
I love Viking and I love the amenities of their ocean ships. This was my 3rd ocean cruise and I was disappointed in the decline of service in the restaurant, bars, and tea room.
Servers either didn’t take my order except after several requests or took my order and never returned or brought only a partial order.
I was never asked if I wanted a cocktail in the pool area or lounge where drink ...
I chose this cruise line because it's 18 and over. I didn't realize it was for retired seniors. We were a bit young, but we had a wonderful time. My daughter is 21 and there really wasn't much for her to do. I wish they would have had a club to go chill and possibly dance. But all and all it was fun. Everyone was very nice.
I would have loved to have been able to experience more of the ...
We are experienced cruisers in our early 70s yet on this cruise we felt positively young. Although we enjoyed the company of many passengers, the feeling we got was that we were sailing in a WASP old people’s home.
Embarkation with flights arranged by Viking has us arrive on the ship at 11 pm. We had to find our our way to our rooms, not shown any features of the room and felt very not ...
We had to abandon this cruise during COVID, so we were glad to be able to reschedule it. Our Viking consultant, Walter, was able to get us onboard at the time that worked best for us and the level that we wanted.
We enjoyed Viking's care from the airport to the ship and back again. Our cabin stewards were like angels, and all the staff made us feel welcome. The weather was perfect, and the ...
This was by far one of the best cruises I have been on. The ship was impeccably clean with a comforting decor. The pools were well maintained and temps were comfortable. I thoroughly enjoyed the bars, bartenders, and servers in those areas. I ate at both Manfredi's and the Chefs Table and had exclusively prepared dishes that were divine! I was enthralled with the Restaurant and cafeteria ...
The Viking cruise was so relaxing and classy after being on a big ship with 3 times the number of passengers. We do not need the noisy casino (which always seems to be unavoidable when headed for a different part of the ship). There are so many lounge areas and it was never difficult to find a place for a quiet drink or time with a good book. The cafe (cafeteria style) has a sushi station every ...
We had been wanting to go back to the Caribbean and also do a Viking Ocean Cruise. We found this itinerary that checked both boxes!
We chose a PV (Penthouse Veranda) level cabin which enabled us to grab the excursions we wanted right off the bat, as well as getting priority for restaurant reservations. Though, it was easy to adjust the restaurants when we were on board.
We also purchased ...
It's been years since my husband & I have cruised in the Caribbean. To break up the long Jan/Feb months we decided to see some new islands. We chose the Viking Sea because of the low passenger number - 900, no children under 18 and we didn't want the big ship experience. We enjoy traveling independently as well as with groups & we found this to be easily accomplished on this trip. ...