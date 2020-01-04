  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Viking Ocean South Pacific Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
5.0
Excellent
2 reviews

1-2 of 2 Viking Ocean South Pacific Cruise Reviews

French Polynesian cruise

Review for Viking Orion to South Pacific

User Avatar
Iloveketo
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We had never seen a cruise to French Polynesia from the US back to the same location offered before from Viking. We thought that it might be our only opportunity for this cruise. Vikings COVID protocols at the time made us feel safer on one of their oceans ships than we felt at home. The cruise was even better than we had expected. As always the staff took wonderful care of us. Of course ...
Sail Date: January 2022

A Fabulous Cruise!

Review for Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun) to South Pacific

User Avatar
Islandbc
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We are experienced cruisers, having done a Viking Ocean in 2018 (Rome to Lisbon on the Viking Sun), a Viking river cruise in 2015 (Budapest to Amsterdam) and since 1990,, 5 other cruises on Carnival, Princess and Holland America. Each of those ships were 1500 to 2000 passengers. On this cruise we arrived in LA a day early and met with several others who had set up the meeting through Cruise ...
Sail Date: January 2020

