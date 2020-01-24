  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Viking Ocean South America Cruise Reviews

Glacier Bay National Park
Taken from boat during one of our excursions.
Narvik, Norway
Norwegian Inside Passage
Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
118 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 118 Viking Ocean South America Cruise Reviews

Cruise unfortunately cut short

Review for Viking Jupiter to South America

User Avatar
Canadian MD
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

We wanted to see more of South America. The cruise was originally supposed to start in Buenos Aires, but at the last minute Argentina did not allow the ship to dock there. The cruise instead started and ended in Valparaiso, Chile. We considered cancelling, but then decided to go. We were further put off by the puzzling over-the-top COVID restrictions of the Chilean authorities.Many passengers were ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Challenges Bring out the Best in Viking

Review for Viking Jupiter to South America

User Avatar
markcastle
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We choose this cruise partially because it was a longer duration, 18, with about 5 sea days. We knew there could be potential challenges do to COVID but had confidence in ourselves and Viking to make the best of it. We (passengers and Viking) were thrown several last-minute changes by the Argentine and Uruguayan government. I was very impressed in Viking responded very quickly and professionally ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

COVID Times on Viking Jupiter

Review for Viking Jupiter to South America

User Avatar
LicktySplit
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Everything about Viking is outstanding! Unfortunately, some people are not careful or just unlucky. Upon boarding in Valparaiso, some folks tested positive for COVID. Although they were restricted to their cabins until they could be transferred to a sanitary facility ashore, we were among a few to be considered in close contact with one or more of them preventing us from taking our shore ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Viking handles unexpected problems well

Review for Viking Jupiter to South America

User Avatar
TropicJan
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

First let me say, we always choose Viking. The crew is professional, friendly, and carry out their duties exceptionally. The ship is spotless from top to bottom. The food is very good to excellent. When there is a glitch, it is remedied as well as possible as quickly as possible. This cruise, for me, was about the penguins! Travelling in the time of CoVid, however, presented some ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Viking Good but South America not so much

Review for Viking Jupiter to South America

User Avatar
CAJ86
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Having been to Europe on Viking River & Ocean we thought we would try South America this time. Disappointing as Argentina and Chile not very open to tourists. Getting off in Buenos Aires was a disaster-3 hours through customs and 6 hours to get luggage delivered to room. The ship and crew as always were up to Viking standards! The excursions tried hard to show us items of interest but some ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Great crew, ship and very respectable food

Review for Viking Jupiter to South America

User Avatar
easteregge
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The crew at all levels where charming and professional and made us feel genuinely valued. Cabin, ship layout and facilities were, for us, an ideal balance as were the passenger numbers. Food, although not of Michelin standards was in our view, more enjoyable and the options satisfactory. The negatives are minor in the context of the cruise but could easily be corrected:- Guests repeatedly felt ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

CRUISE TO THE END OF THE WORLD

Review for Viking Jupiter to South America

User Avatar
jrh415
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The ship was excellent, the cruise, not so much. The Viking ocean going ships are well designed and easy to navigate around. The amenities are nice, but don't expect a lot of flash. The 900 passenger ships rarely seems crowded. The on dining experience is generally above average. The entertainment is OK. The staff are uniformity excellent and well organized. Even the shore excursions worked and ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Wonderful staff, food, and weather

Review for Viking Jupiter to South America

User Avatar
june1
6-10 Cruises • Age 2020s

Hadn’t been to this part of South America as there are many sea days and unpredictable weather. The weather was amazingly calm and we were able to stop at all ports. Seeing penguins in the Falklands was the highlight as was the Falklands Museum. The drivers, the museum volunteers, the clerks at the information store were so friendly and welcoming. Also enjoyed Ushuaia and the catamaran ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Bait and switch on excursions

Review for Viking Jupiter to South America

User Avatar
Doug Whiting
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

AVOID THIS CRUISE UNLESS YOU WANT TO STAY ON BOARD THE ENTIRE TRIP!!!!!!!!!!!! Great ship; good crew, with just a few exceptions. The problem is the excursions offered by Viking. Food is much better than Royal Caribbean and Carnival, but nowhere near the quality offered on Oceania. I chose this trip based, in large part, on the Andes Mountains lake and mountain photograph on the Viking ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Lots of good things--some not-so-good

Review for Viking Jupiter to South America

User Avatar
crmunroe
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Chose this cruise as way to see South America as land tours involved a lot of flights. Silversea was my first choice but it was sold out. We have done the Hurtigruten Norway fijords but otherwise this was our first cruise. The good stuff first: Viking Jupiter is beautiful ship--well-designed and top-notch finishes. Stateroom was spacious and comfortable. Staff were attentive and helpful and ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

