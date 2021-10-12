  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
The Viking Ocean Cruises do not have their act together

Review for Viking Star to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
HappilyRetired4424
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

I chose this cruise because I had taken a Viking River Cruise several years ago and loved it. But this cruise has been a disaster. The arranged flights basically cut a day off the cruise up front. Then cancelled flights caused the flight to be rebooked to the next day AFTER the ship would have departed. But we protested to the airline and luckily got a flight several hours later. We checked ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

below expectations

Review for Viking Star to World Cruise

User Avatar
cptcruise
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise started as a river cruise but it was canceled twice so we opted for an ocean cruise. We heard viking was a notch above the rest which turned out not to be true. The cruise started out of San Juan we paid to transfers to and from the airport and were expecting an agent to meet us at the airport, nobody was there and not we are outside the security zone of the airport had to walk around ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Not as expected

Review for Viking Star to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
jupiterandpluto
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

Having heard rave reviews about Viking plus the itinerary, I chose this particular cruise especially because of the Panama Canal passage. The care that was taken because of Covid was exceptional. Spit tests daily, masks everywhere, sanitizers etc. made me feel quite safe. The crew was very attentive to all needs. Our veranda room was pleasant and well thought out but a little tight and we are ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

An awful cruise

Review for Viking Star to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
meeresrauschen
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

After we had such a wonderful time on the Viking Orion ‘welcome back’ cruise around Bermuda in June 2021, we decided to try the “Panama Canal & Coastal Holiday” cruise that sailed from Fort Lauderdale for Los Angeles in December 2021. Our reasons: The impeccable service we received on the Orion in Bermuda; the good food and wine that we enjoyed, the reliable and reasonable COVID safety measures ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Wonderful experience

Review for Viking Star to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
taekwon69
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

After doing small luxury for years on Windstar, Viking was amazing. All the good things of a little ship but with all the fantastic amenities of a large luxury ship. Our first worry was the personal and friendly crew we loved on Windstar, this was put to bed almost immediately. The crew was awesome, great service and great personalities. In almost every area they raised the bar for a cruise line. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

First Cruise and last - disappointing excursions and customer service from shore excursions desk

Review for Viking Star to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
gemini19
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was the 3rd of three back to back solo cruises; Crystal and Celebrity were the others. I had wanted to go on Viking cruise since going to a travel convention and seeing the features of Viking. Overall first impressions were embarkment and on ship within 5 minutes and then the room was very spacious plenty of room and storage and love the coffee machine and amenities. The ship looked like ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Great Cruise

Review for Viking Star to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
frickwg
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was a great, great cruise to the Caribbean starting in FLL on 12/10/21. The weather did not always cooperate, but that is life. Viking sets the COVID gold standard for onboard requirements and testing! Good shore excursions with EXCELLENT COVID measures in those countries. Better that the USA! Comments about the ship: The Star (in service 2015) is in need a “touch up” as a few ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Anniversary Cruise

Review for Viking Star to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
oldskier
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

First off, we’re fairly new cruisers, In our late 50’s and 60’s. We’ve sailed on Disney, Celebrity, Norwegian, Princess, Emerald Waterways and MSC. We like trying different lines to compare. We were excited to try Viking after reading all the great reviews. There were items we loved and others not so much. More on this to come. We drove a rental car down from Port Canaveral after just getting ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Not quite the Viking we know and love!

Review for Viking Star to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Lascellesman
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We are not that experienced as Viking cruisers, having spent more time sailing with Seabourn and Silversea. We did, however, spend four weeks on the Viking Sun crossing the Pacific last year and thoroughly enjoyed the Viking experience, so we decided to try them again. Sadly, the Star did not come close to our experience on the Sun and I explain why below. Of course, our trans-Pacific cruise was ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Great amenities let down by tired entertainment and bad meal times

Review for Viking Star to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
robertsammons
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

Pros: • Amenities are top class, the indoor pool and included spa were brilliant and was often a highlight of the day. • Lounges and living room area were incredibly comfortable • Included afternoon tea was great • Decor of the ship is stunning • Staff are very friendly (maybe a bit too friendly on the first day but chilled out through the rest of the cruise) • World Table food ...
Read More

Response from VikingS, Community Team

We appreciate you sharing your experience with the community, Robert. Your feedback regarding onboard entertainment, dining, and guest check-in experience is very much appreciated as this...

Sail Date: August 2021

