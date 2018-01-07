This was our 15th cruise, on 6th different brand. The last 4 on Viking, including a Viking River cruise. We love the personal touch that Viking gives their guest, we are not just another customer attitude. Ships are a little smaller which allows them to get into a 'working port'. They don't require a large cruise port terminal, so sometimes they will dock at a more private port where there are ...
I chose this cruise because i wanted to go all the way through the cannel. I had been to the lake and turned around 4 years ago with another cruise line. I received an offer in the mail that I just couldn't refuse. I was looking for a cruise at the time, and this fit the bill.
The welcome at the airport was a relief Viking people were right there to recieve us. They saw to it that we were on ...
The lectures on the Panama Canal were wonderful and the entertainment spectacular. Going through the canal was a once in a lifetime adventure. We also enjoyed the shows in the planetarium and the nightly music in the showroom as well as the open areas.
The staff was very attentive and the food was marvelous.
Even though it was during the aftermath of the pandemic and restrictions were ...
This was one of our first cruises during the time of Covid. The safety protocols aboard the Orion were extraordinary—PCR tests every morning, crew constantly cleaning and sanitizing. We felt very safe.
This is a relatively new itinerary for Viking and we liked that it sailed from one U.S. port and ended in another.
The Orion was so comfortable and the service and food were great. It was ...
We wanted to see the Panama Canal and the other ports of call were also compelling. It was our first time as ocean cruisers on Viking with limited experience on one other cruise ship to Alaska, which BTW we did not enjoy. So going for 14 days on a cruise ship was a bit of a leap of faith on our part. Our experience could not have been better. The staff and the facilities were excellent. ...
This was our first Viking ocean cruise and it was wonderful! The boat was great and so was the crew!
The cabin was very nice. The bed was comfortable and it was great to have a balcony.
The only cabin complaint I have, was that the steward and snack bar people didn't give you a chance to answer the door when they knocked and would come right in. We never experienced that on the river ...
My traveling companion and I picked this cruise first of all because it was a Viking Ship and second because of the itinerary.
Outstanding because:
1. Heated floor in bathroom. Ship was kept in spotless condition at all times.
2. Excellent Service. Loved the staff to guests ratio.
3. Fantastic for the delicious food and the additional restaurants at no add'l cost.
4. Loved hearing ...
We chose this cruise because of the Ports of Call and the Passage in the Panama Canal. The service aboard ship was perfection. We were made to feel a part of the family at the moment we embarked the ship.
It was wonderful that all aspects were inclusive and that you could sit in the night club, be asked if you wanted a drink and when you answered no, were not bothered again.
They catered to ...
Recommended by a friend. No idea what to expect. Our first cruise. We were looked after right from the airport. Lovely welcoming with champagne. Had a quick tour of the ship and then to our cabin. Food the first night opened our eyes. This was going to be great. First stop Key West and then onto Belize and further. Shore excursions were well organized with lots of info and lectures about ...
We chose this cruise because we wanted to cruise the Panama Canal and wanted to stay on the Caribbean side and have more ports and less time at sea. We also, really liked Viking riverboats and the fact that Viking works to educate us before and during the cruise about the food, culture and customs of our destinations. We had two lecturers onboard telling us everything about the Panama canal from ...