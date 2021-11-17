Review for Viking Orion to Pacific Coastal

I went on a Viking Rhine River cruise in 2018 and wanted to try a Viking Ocean cruise. I've been on 45+ cruises over the years and I really enjoyed cruising on the Viking Orion. I especially love that many items are included, such as 1 tour in each port and sodas at lunch and dinner. I don't enjoy the taste of alcohol so I don't want to pay for something I won't use. I'm used to more room in ...