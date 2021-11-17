  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Viking Ocean Pacific Coastal Cruise Reviews

Norway Day celebration
I am standing on the dock at Flam, Norway with our ship, Jupitar, in the background surrounded by mountains.
Main pool
Aquavit dining near aft pool
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
2 reviews

1-2 of 2 Viking Ocean Pacific Coastal Cruise Reviews

Great cruise

Review for Viking Orion to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
cruisegirlkat
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I went on a Viking Rhine River cruise in 2018 and wanted to try a Viking Ocean cruise. I've been on 45+ cruises over the years and I really enjoyed cruising on the Viking Orion. I especially love that many items are included, such as 1 tour in each port and sodas at lunch and dinner. I don't enjoy the taste of alcohol so I don't want to pay for something I won't use. I'm used to more room in ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Nickel and Dime

Review for Viking Orion to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
Drammi
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

After a Viking Ocean Cruise in Sept. 2021 leaving from Malta to Croatia We had such a good time that we booked another cruise this November, having just returned I feel that there are a few things that other guests should be aware of. The cruise ship this November was the Orion leaving from Ft Lauderdale to Los Angeles through the Panama Canal an 18 day cruise. Our Malta cruise in Sept was on ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

