Review for Viking Star to Norwegian Fjords

We chose this cruise in hopes of seeing the elusive Northern Lights. We were so lucky as we saw them on four or five different nights. Our best views were from the ship after leaving Narvik. We cruised from Bergen to Tilbury on the Viking Star February 15 through February 27th. We have been on over 50 cruises but this was our first on Viking. We were surprised with the uncrowded open spaces. ...