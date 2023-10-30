Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Viking Mars

This was our first Viking cruise and the best we’ve ever taken. It was pricier than other lines, but well worth the cost, especially as everything was included - the only extras we had to pay for were more expensive excursions, and gratuities at the end of the cruise There was a drinks package you could add but wine with meals was included so we felt no need to add more. There were many options ...