This ship was built with a specific consumer in mind. Wonderful for seniors who want a smaller luxurious experience with no children, good food, great shows, and very attentive staff. It is easy to find a place to sit without having to search hard for an available lounge chair or quiet area to read. Included free access to spa facilities, wine and beer at meals, specialty coffees all day, and ...
This was our first Viking cruise and the best we’ve ever taken. It was pricier than other lines, but well worth the cost, especially as everything was included - the only extras we had to pay for were more expensive excursions, and gratuities at the end of the cruise There was a drinks package you could add but wine with meals was included so we felt no need to add more. There were many options ...
Viking gets stellar reviews, which is why I booked this. Perhaps an "off " cruise? Beyond disappointing. Let's be clear; Viking is, in no way, a luxury cruise line.
First the good: the ship is lovely, the food is very good and the crew are wonderful, with the exception of Guest Services. There were so many passengers complaining on this trip, I imagine they felt themselves overworked. They ...
Panama Canal ,our bucket list. Most of the shore excursions were interesting, The ruins in Belize, and seeing Costa Rica , Colon,& Roatan, were ok. ATV s in Cozemel are more our speed. Most of the sites were geared to people with limited mobility. Was hoping to see more religious sites and churches as most of Central America are Catholic.Also most of the guides were very knowledgeable. Would have ...
We enjoyed every aspect of our experience on the Sky. Communication, food, enrichment, entertainment, cruise team, organization, room steward and service - all were very good. The activities offered were varied and inclusive - opportunities for those traveling alone, those in recovery, those of different religious faiths and lifestyles. The staff did a great job of organizing and disembarking ...
The wife and I just returned from an extremely enjoyable 10 days aboard Viking Sky, traveling from Ft. Lauderdale to Panama City, Panama. While this was our first ocean cruise in over 15 years, (our previous was on another cruise line), it got us very interested in doing this type of travel more frequently in the future. The crew and staff onboard our ship, to a person, were beyond friendly and ...
We chose this cruise because Panama Canal was on our bucket list, but I won't go on a ship with over 1000 guests. I was interested in trying viking because we'd already booked an expedition to Antarctica, but mostly, the itinerary and length of the cruise suited me - a full crossing WITHOUT days of sailing up west coast of Mexico, where we've been many times. Also, in the lowest grade cabin, the ...
We originally chose this cruise as Panama Canal was on "Bucket List". Wanted full crossing in original canal. Also, won't go on large ship anyway. (Beware - most of larger ships go through new locks just completed in 2016 - less history).
Also, we don't like all of the stuff Viking doesn't have - gambling, hard sells and add-ons. So we decided to give it a try. Here are our thoughts ...
Overall, our cruise was very good. We were somewhat surprised at the number of older guests on this cruise. Viking does not control this so there is no blame. It was just that some of the older guests were rude and very “pushy”.
Having been on several Viking river cruises, I will admit the food on this ocean cruise did not quite measure up to the quality and variety of food we had on the river ...
Our Viking cruise to Central America was very nice. The ship, Viking Mars, was beautifully appointed. The Deluxe Veranda cabins are also nicely appointed albeit a bit smaller than other ships I have been on. The veranda, too, was very small, just chairs, no room for a lounge chair. The common areas a comfortable and the staff could not be more accommodating. They are all so friendly and serve with ...