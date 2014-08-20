Nice to get back on the water. Lots of paperwork to get on the cruise, some of it was never checked. PCR tested every morning, as far as I know, there were no outbreaks. The Viking only charter flight direct to/from Malta was icing on the cake. We had to skip Montenegro because of changing Covid conditions, we spent 2 days in Dubrovnik instead.
Tours varied, some good, some not so good. In ...
This review includes information on our August 10, 2021, “Malta & Adriatic Jewels” cruise on the Viking Sea. Although we have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 since February, 2021, we had not anticipated cruising safely until 2022. We especially had not considered cruising from Malta as it is so difficult to get there from our home airport, Raleigh/Durham (RDU). However, at the beginning of ...
It was so long since we had cruised. When we saw the chance to go on a fully vaccinated cruise with exceptional health protocols, we jumped at it and we made it a back-to-back, starting in Malta, cruising the Adriatic, Montenegro and Croatia, then back to Malta, the Greek Islands, and returning to Malta to fly home.
On board, we were tested every day, including when we boarded. Viking has an ...
We chose this cruise for a break after the Christmas festivities. Fewer crowds.
Took the included tours. While informative, somewhat boring. Will consider “pay “ tours in the future. I strongly DO NOT recommend included tour in Cartegena. On the bus looking at the poverty of the area then to a less than photographic lighthouse. Then back on the bus. No time to explore/ shop in the city prior ...
Having sailed on the River Yangtse with Viking we looked forward to experiencing an ocean cruise with them. The high standards of their river cruise was matched on this cruise from Barcelona to London.
We have cruised on a number of other companies ocean cruises but this was head and shoulders above all. Staff were courteous and helpful without being intrusive.
The ship belied the fact that ...
Very good value for money. Good time to get away after Xmas. Very convenient as we live in West Sussex. Usual high standard which we have come to expect from Viking. Good sized cabin with adequate balcony. Very well furnished and equipped. Excellent and good sized shower room with heated floor and main mirror. Very wide choice of food at all meal times. First class main restaurant on deck 7 which ...
We'd travelled on Viking Sky on our honeymoon, and knew the exceptional level of service that Viking aim to deliver, so this was a much anticipated opportunity to relax.
Cabins are all outside, all with balconies and furniture, so there was a wonderful sea view all the trip,.
Cabin was really well cared for by the housekeeper for our section, right down to fresh ice delivered twice a day, ...
We have been on a number of Viking River Cruises and wanted to see how the Viking Ocean Cruises compared. From the moment we left the airport the service given by the Viking staff was amazing. You did not have to wait for the coach to fill so when we arrived at the ship boarding was so quick as we were in a small group. The cabin was lovely as were all of the crew.
The food was amazing in every ...
We chose this cruise because we had been on a Viking River Cruise the previous year and really enjoyed it. Viking had the best ratings. Almost everything about the trip was wonderful. The ship was beautiful, staff was super friendly and helpful. The stateroom was exceptionally comfortable and well designed so that there was plenty of closet and drawer space. The ship was also very clean and well ...
My husband and I chose this cruise to celebrate our retirement with my sister and her husband. We happened to depart on my birthday, so Viking provided a bottle of champagne and cake in celebration. The first full day at sea was a day of exploration of this beautiful ship. From the Explorer’s Lounge with its beautiful view and lovely collection of model ships to the incredible spa with its Snow ...