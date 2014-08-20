  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Viking Ocean Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

From the Pompano Beach Club in Bermuda
Cruiser Rating
4.7
Very Good
1838 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 1,838 Viking Ocean Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Nice small bubble. Viking does things right !

Review for Viking Sea to Mediterranean

User Avatar
peterhenry
10+ Cruises

Nice to get back on the water. Lots of paperwork to get on the cruise, some of it was never checked. PCR tested every morning, as far as I know, there were no outbreaks. The Viking only charter flight direct to/from Malta was icing on the cake. We had to skip Montenegro because of changing Covid conditions, we spent 2 days in Dubrovnik instead. Tours varied, some good, some not so good. In ...
Sail Date: August 2021

Floating from Malta through the Adriatic in the Viking Bubble

Review for Viking Sea to Mediterranean

User Avatar
cboyle
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This review includes information on our August 10, 2021, “Malta & Adriatic Jewels” cruise on the Viking Sea. Although we have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 since February, 2021, we had not anticipated cruising safely until 2022. We especially had not considered cruising from Malta as it is so difficult to get there from our home airport, Raleigh/Durham (RDU). However, at the beginning of ...
Sail Date: August 2021

Don't drink that cherry stuff

Review for Viking Sea to Mediterranean

User Avatar
simchabayla
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

It was so long since we had cruised. When we saw the chance to go on a fully vaccinated cruise with exceptional health protocols, we jumped at it and we made it a back-to-back, starting in Malta, cruising the Adriatic, Montenegro and Croatia, then back to Malta, the Greek Islands, and returning to Malta to fly home. On board, we were tested every day, including when we boarded. Viking has an ...
Sail Date: July 2021

Iberian cruise

Review for Viking Star to Mediterranean

User Avatar
FlaGal99
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise for a break after the Christmas festivities. Fewer crowds. Took the included tours. While informative, somewhat boring. Will consider “pay “ tours in the future. I strongly DO NOT recommend included tour in Cartegena. On the bus looking at the poverty of the area then to a less than photographic lighthouse. Then back on the bus. No time to explore/ shop in the city prior ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Wonderful ship and staff.

Review for Viking Star to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Lawnmowerman1
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Having sailed on the River Yangtse with Viking we looked forward to experiencing an ocean cruise with them. The high standards of their river cruise was matched on this cruise from Barcelona to London. We have cruised on a number of other companies ocean cruises but this was head and shoulders above all. Staff were courteous and helpful without being intrusive. The ship belied the fact that ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Excellent winter break

Review for Viking Star to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Holidayclub
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Very good value for money. Good time to get away after Xmas. Very convenient as we live in West Sussex. Usual high standard which we have come to expect from Viking. Good sized cabin with adequate balcony. Very well furnished and equipped. Excellent and good sized shower room with heated floor and main mirror. Very wide choice of food at all meal times. First class main restaurant on deck 7 which ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Sumptuous surroundings to unwind after Christmas!

Review for Viking Star to Mediterranean

User Avatar
historyaddicts
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We'd travelled on Viking Sky on our honeymoon, and knew the exceptional level of service that Viking aim to deliver, so this was a much anticipated opportunity to relax. Cabins are all outside, all with balconies and furniture, so there was a wonderful sea view all the trip,. Cabin was really well cared for by the housekeeper for our section, right down to fresh ice delivered twice a day, ...
Sail Date: January 2020

First Viking ocean cruise

Review for Viking Star to Mediterranean

User Avatar
G8owl
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We have been on a number of Viking River Cruises and wanted to see how the Viking Ocean Cruises compared. From the moment we left the airport the service given by the Viking staff was amazing. You did not have to wait for the coach to fill so when we arrived at the ship boarding was so quick as we were in a small group. The cabin was lovely as were all of the crew. The food was amazing in every ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Excellent Cruise

Review for Viking Star to Mediterranean

User Avatar
perlagold
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because we had been on a Viking River Cruise the previous year and really enjoyed it. Viking had the best ratings. Almost everything about the trip was wonderful. The ship was beautiful, staff was super friendly and helpful. The stateroom was exceptionally comfortable and well designed so that there was plenty of closet and drawer space. The ship was also very clean and well ...
Sail Date: January 2020

The Soul of Cuba is its Music

Review for Viking Star to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Amyl99
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

My husband and I chose this cruise to celebrate our retirement with my sister and her husband. We happened to depart on my birthday, so Viking provided a bottle of champagne and cake in celebration. The first full day at sea was a day of exploration of this beautiful ship. From the Explorer’s Lounge with its beautiful view and lovely collection of model ships to the incredible spa with its Snow ...
Sail Date: January 2020

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.