The ship was fine and to Vikings usual standards.
If I thought embarkation at Istanbul was bad it was nothing compared to Athens.
DON'T bother with the overpriced Athens extension. We had to leave our stateroom by 8am , ( no hot water in the room that day)sat on the ship for over an hour, in fact it felt as if we were just dumped off the ship before the most disorganised, chaotic ...
We chose this cruise because we wanted to see the natural beauty of Norway. While we saw some of it, the tours were mediocre at best, the cultural experiences and food were lacking and contrived, and most importantly, expectations were managed so poorly that it was a big problem any time you needed information. From Covid testing to basic information on luggage, transfers, ...
This was our second Viking ocean cruise, two weeks from Civitavecchia to Piraeus via the Adriatic. Viking reps met us right by the luggage carousels at Rome airport but embarkation was slowed down by health screening at the quay. Our departure transfer was at a civilised 9.45 am though still dropped us at Athens airport 1½ hours before our check-in opened.
Along with ships’ modern Nordic ...
It was a "Bucket List" item....wanted to see the British Isles and this specific cruise with Viking Ocean Cruises met our want list. Lots of stops in England, Wales, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Norway.
The good: No one under 18 years old allowed on Viking Cruises. Very quiet ship, no loud people or parties. Great staff and service. The staff learned our meal and drink ...
Having travelled with Viking Ocean many times, they continue to be our preferred cruise line, having experienced good and bad elsewhere. This cruise was one where you just had to make the best of the situation. Viking were not in control of the ports that did not appear to want us, necessitating itinerary changes, nor totally in charge of the handling staff in port building, and definitely not in ...
I should put that into perspective. We are not well seasoned cruisers with 20+ cruises. This was our 8th cruise, with the 7 prior cruises on mass-market lines and on large (2000+ pax) ships. This was our first cruise on a small ship (<1000 pax) on a luxury cruise line. We'd been reading about Viking on CC and watching YT videos, so we had a sense of what to expect on the ship. However, ...
We have done over 70 cruises with a number of different cruise companies and had read, and seen on You Tube, very positive views on Viking so we thought we would try it out - in retrospect a mistake.
The good points - the ship is well planned; the décor was pleasant and it’s easy to find your way about. There is ample deck space and the retractable roof over the pool is a great facility. The ...
We had previously been on four Viking river cruises, all positive experiences. This was our first Viking ocean experience. It had been rescheduled twice prior to our actual embarkation. The ship itself is of a decor much to our liking, Scandinavian and somewhat spare in appearance without being stark. The staff was unfailingly polite and helpful. The food was always prepared very well and was ...
We chose this cruise because we were invited by friends to see the Northern Lights. We had never been to Norway nor on a Viking Ship and had never been on a cold winter cruise. We were ready to cruise again after 2 years of no cruising. Also, Viking made us feel safe by constant testing, masking and a small group. Also felt safer with all immunized people and no children.
The ship was ...
We wanted to see more of South America. The cruise was originally supposed to start in Buenos Aires, but at the last minute Argentina did not allow the ship to dock there. The cruise instead started and ended in Valparaiso, Chile. We considered cancelling, but then decided to go. We were further put off by the puzzling over-the-top COVID restrictions of the Chilean authorities.Many passengers were ...