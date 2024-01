Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Viking Saturn

We mainly wanted to see Barcelona and then spend some time in Italy & France. This trip, including the pre-extension in Barcelona, was everything we could have asked for and more. The pre-extension did not include any excursions, but we happily explored Barcelona on our own on the first day. The second we did a Viator tour of Park Seguell and La Sagrada Familia. Not to be missed! The next ...