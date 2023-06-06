I would like to start out this review with I love Viking! This is our 4th Viking cruise, and we have always had excellent food, excellent service, and great cabins.
Foodwise, on the Neptune we ate in both specialty restaurants, excellent menus and food. The Chefs Table was an incredible oriental set of pairings that we very much enjoyed. Manfredi’s was more than you could eat pure Italian ...
We really wanted to visit Iceland and Ireland. Spain and Portugal were a bonus, especially Barcelona. However our stop to Dublin was cancelled due to rough seas that prevented us boarding the Tenders.
Other than that the Saturn was an incredible ship. The crew was A+, the amenities were First Class and the ship was really well laid out for the comfort of the guests.
Though we both love ...
The housekeeping staff were awesome. Arvin and Gene were very helpful and always friendly and had a smile. Greeted me by name each time they saw me. The assistant cruise director and Harry were there to play baggo. The wait staff were very friendly and very very good job. The one area I had problems with the cruise was when we signed up for excursions most and the best were already booked. ...
We booked the cruise a little over a month before we sailed. It was the best thing we ever did.. My wife contacted a travel agent and they managed everything. The ship was great. Clean, well built and well laid out. Everything was spotless. It was easy to find your way and find what you wanted. The cabin was also spotless. It was a joy to stay there. The cabin steward was very proficient, ...
What we liked: Everything Viking did was great! The ship was modern, spotless, right-sized....just an overall wonderful ship. The staff and crew were very friendly and always willing to help. We always found something good to eat and gained the customary poundage. The destinations were fabulous on this itinerary.
What we didn't like as much: Sea days were somewhat boring. Yes, we could ...
We had previously taken an eight day cruise of the Mediterranean with Viking. That cruise was the first cruise we had ever taken. We were so happy and impressed by that cruise, that we decided we wanted to do another, but for a longer duration, as soon as it was over. We chose the Trade Routes of the Middle Ages for our second cruise based on the ports visited (we love all of Europe, but ...
From the time we were met in Oslo at the start of our pre-cruise venture through Norway to Bergen, from which the ship would depart, to the day we walked down the gangway in Barcelona at disembarkation, Viking people were always cooperative and helpful.
Viking Neptune was gorgeous, well designed for function and comfort, kept in immaculate condition. Our itinerary was interesting and varied. ...
We wanted a trip with interesting ports, not too many sea days, and a medium sized ship. This fit the bill. The ship itself is wonderful! Even our lower-priced stateroom had a small balcony. It was comfortable, well appointed and conveniently located. There were plenty of comfy spaces to hang out on the ship with a book or a drink, or both. I loved the infinity pool! It's small, but very ...
We had sailed with Viking twice before, river cruises. Our room in the ship's stern afforded great views with a nice-sized balcony. Our room attendant, Danika, was wonderful to us. I cried when I said good-bye to her. I will say the positioning of bed on top of the closet's entrance, made things difficult when both of us were trying to retrieve clothes. We both found that food on river cruises ...
This was our first Viking cruise. We had thought for a long time about a river cruise and had scheduled the Rhine for September, 2022. Unfortunately, the low water levels caused us to cancel and take a voucher we then used toward an ocean cruise, Trade Routes of the Middle Ages, Barcelona to Bergen. First of all, the crew was outstanding. From the first day, they greeted us by name, anticipated ...