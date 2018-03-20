Review for Viking Sky to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

We choose Viking because it is the best cruise line in the World. No gambling and no children. No upcharges and no table selling. The staff are always accommodating and trying to please! The rooms are spacious and always refreshed each day. The food is plentiful and available all the time. In fact, where can you get unlimited King Crab and Lobster? Really enjoyed the land tours and the tour ...