Our cruise was Italy, Adriatic and Greece. We stopped at wonderful ports and the excursions were excellent. Viking took care of everything from the time we were picked up at the Rome airport and walked us to the check in at Athens to come home. We added pre and post extensions.
The ship is beautiful. We had a Deluxe Veranda room on the 3rd level. It was close to the atrium but we never ...
We wanted to see more of the Mediteranean and spend a few more days in our favorite places in Italy. This itinerary fit the bill.
We took advantage of all the free amenities that we could. We did every single one of the immersion tours with local guides as well as a couple prepurchased extras. The local guides felt like friends by the end of each adventure. Very rarely ordered drinks ...
We selected this cruise because of the reduced price. It was a remarkable deal. It was our first Viking ocean cruise. We love the Viking river cruises and have taken several. We liked the size of the ship and the passenger capacity; as we prefer the smaller ships to the mega ships. The food was very good; in both the main dining room and the specialty restaurants. The shows were lackluster - ...
We choose Viking because it is the best cruise line in the World. No gambling and no children. No upcharges and no table selling. The staff are always accommodating and trying to please! The rooms are spacious and always refreshed each day. The food is plentiful and available all the time. In fact, where can you get unlimited King Crab and Lobster? Really enjoyed the land tours and the tour ...
We cruise a lot and the Viking Sky is the prettiest ship we have experienced. Spacious and comfortable. The staff are wonderful.
The quality of food is good but not great. More than enough offers, but the quality was uneven. Several frequent Viking clients agreed with my assessment. The Italian specialty restaurant was anything but special. We cancelled several of our reservations and opted ...
Service throughout the ship was extraordinary. Ship itself was beautiful and elegant. Food was delicious and of course plentiful. Scenery and ports were great. Shows were enjoyable. Service in specialty restaurants was sub-par but that’s probably a one off. Don’t do the pre and post excursions. Very disappointing. Almost nothing offered in Venice. We had to leave the hotel (Hilton, which was ...
Selected this cruise because of the amazing places it went that I never thought I would see—Athens, Croatia, Montenegro, and ending up in Venice. The Acropolis in Athens was a hard climb but so worth it in the end. The views from the top are wonderful. Visit to Olympia to see original site of first Olympic Games was interesting to see. Corfu was a very pretty coastal town. Dubrovnik and Split ...
It was our 25th Anniversary and we wanted something special. We had heard great reviews about Viking Cruises and they lived up to all of it. We stayed 4 days in Venice to visit relatives prior to the cruise. Embarkation and Disembarkation were VERY smooth. We did not wait like we have in the past on other cruise lines.
Ports and shore excursions were very good! We really enjoyed the fact we ...
Viking is a premium line, offering food and amenities that are a step above the main lines. We have sailed with Princess, HA, X multiple times and enjoy, but Oceania and Viking are our current first choices. Star is a lovely ship, very clean and well maintained.
Lots of folks talk about heated floor in the bathroom .. sounds like a minor thing, but it is really nice and makes a difference! ...
We chose this cruise because of it's itinerary. On the cruise, we could visit cities in five countries along the Adriatic and Aegean Seas. We were disappointed when we could not get into Koper, Slovenia and Viking did not offer any compensation.
We did take the pre-cruise excursion in Tuscany and it might have been our favorite part. Beautiful villa accommodation and wonderful tours and ...