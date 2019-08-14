My spouse and I chose the Viking Cruises “Pacific Coast Explorer” itinerary as our first sailing after the pandemic eased. Our last cruise in 2019 had been a Viking cruise to Norway, and we had been more than impressed with the ship (the Star), and the staff, food, ports, and onboard entertainment, and amenities. So we did not hesitate to book another Viking vacation, and having Viking handle ...
Overall it was a good time, but I have to tell you, the food was a major disappointment. The food was presented very well, and looked good to the eye, but did not taste that great. Pancakes and waffles were cold and stale, and the other food was not seasoned very well. I am not sure they used butter in anything. The best food we had on the journey was on the shore excursions. The Ship was ...
All the Viking cruises are of an excellent standard and all ships seems to be the same design so you feel at home very quickly. Staff are excellent, cabin spacious and well maintained. Wifi access good, food good. The only poor thing we have found on Viking recently is the quality of the musicians who play, usually as a duo or sometimes pianist. Do Viking not listen to them before they are ...
The first time we saw the Viking Sea was on "Mighty Ships" on TV. Right away we fell in love with the idea of trying it out. It seemed to us a the ideal ship for us: no kids, no Casino, no smoking, no bingo or any of the other circus attractions you find on other ships.
It took us a while but finally our 20th wedding anniversary was the ideal excuse for booking this trip.
The online portal ...
My husband really likes the Viking experience, and we liked the itinerary.
Although I see that no opportunity is provided for negative comments, I will do so here. We were extremely disappointed to be kept "in the dark" about arrangements for our post-tour excursion via train to Oslo. A few days before disenbarkation we went to the guest services and the asian lady with shorter hair would NOT ...
We've been on 8 Viking cruises over the past 15 years. The 5 river cruises were truly excellent, as were the 2 ocean cruises (Mediterranean and Baltic) which we took in 2015 and 2016 when the ships were brand new.
As a result, we were very surprised to see how much the quality of the onboard experience has fallen over the past 3 years. There have been numerous cutbacks that affect guests, ...
Viking ships were known to us. We chose the Eastern Seaboard cruise because this is an area we were not familiar with. The standard of onboard living was excellent. The cabin appeared spotlessly clean and the dining to a high standard as we had experienced on previous voyages. Embarkation and disembarkation was smooth and well organised. Viking say that they place emphasis on the ports of call but ...
We wanted to try Viking Ocean and to see the St. Lawrence Seaway. We also did the pre-trip extension because we wanted to visit Toronto (to see friends) and Niagara Falls.
Even with 900 passengers on board, the ship did not seem croweded There were places to sit when listening to music, and we enjoyed the Explorers Lounge. The common areas were spotless. The thermal Spa is not to be missed. ...
We are in our mid fifties, very active, and chose this 23 day cruise because of the itinerary. It is a repositioning cruise, with 9 sea days. I was a bit nervous that I'd be bored during the sea days. In fact, I wish we'd had more of them!
The ship is beautiful. There are relaxing places to hide away, yet plenty of activities if you wish to be social. Make sure to do your research about ...
The best cruise we’ve been on so.. The entertainment was first rate especially the Viking Oaseas band and singers. We danced away the evening virtually every night. The specialty restaurants are included without extra charge. The Chefs Table had great local cuisine with a menu change every three days. The new observation deck included some interesting shows, our favorite was the Artic sky. ...