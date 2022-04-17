Review for Viking Orion to British Columbia

We wrapped up our Viking Orion cruise 4/25/22. I have never been so frustrated on a cruise before and we are to somewhere around 30 cruises now, all ocean. This a long review. I hope it is helpful. The ship: This was our first cruise on Viking. It is a gorgeous ship. There are many comfortable seating areas. There is a buffet called the World Cafe and the main dining area is called The ...