Viking Ocean British Columbia Cruise Reviews

Main Explorer Deck
Spa! This was incredible.
Main pool
Common area by pool
Cruiser Rating
3.0
Average
3 reviews

Filters

1-3 of 3 Viking Ocean British Columbia Cruise Reviews

Beautiful Ship

Review for Viking Orion to British Columbia

User Avatar
davidh68
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have been on maybe a dozen cruises, including Royal Caribbean, Princess, Cunard (QE2), Holland America, and mostly Seabourn (5 times). We have taken a Viking river cruise which we didn't particularly care for, but this was our first Viking ocean cruise. We got a great deal, including RT airfare, and decided to try what everyone seems to be raving about. The Orion is the most beautiful and ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Most frustrating cruise ever!!

Review for Viking Orion to British Columbia

User Avatar
takemewithyou
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We wrapped up our Viking Orion cruise 4/25/22. I have never been so frustrated on a cruise before and we are to somewhere around 30 cruises now, all ocean. This a long review. I hope it is helpful. The ship: This was our first cruise on Viking. It is a gorgeous ship. There are many comfortable seating areas. There is a buffet called the World Cafe and the main dining area is called The ...
Read More

Response from VikingS, Community Team

Thank you for taking the time to detail your experience, takemewithyou. Your kind praise for your specialty restaurant waitstaff is appreciated, and we're pleased to hear that dining...

Sail Date: April 2022

Pacific Coast Explorer - Vancouver, BC to Los Angeles, CA

Review for Viking Orion to British Columbia

User Avatar
MissPhoeb
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

After taking a Viking River cruise in 2019, I never imagined I would ever give Viking a less than 5 star review but the recent Viking Cruise we took was just not good and left my husband and I feeling like Viking should just stick to River Cruises. To start with, I diligently filled out all requested paperwork online on the My Viking Journey website, as well as downloaded the ArriveCAN app and ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

British Columbia Cruise Reviews for Viking Ocean Ships
