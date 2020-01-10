  • Newsletter
Viking Ocean Australia & New Zealand Cruise Reviews

Enjoying a beautiful morning on the Viking Sea.
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
84 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 84 Viking Ocean Australia & New Zealand Cruise Reviews

Nothing Like Prior Viking Cruises

Review for Viking Orion to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Tommy Highes
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

After we canceled a prior cruise due to Covid, we had a large credit with Viking. To our surprise, the credit must be used on only one single cruise - not applied to multiple cruises. Since the Viking Komodo Australia cruise included the Great Barrier Reef, we chose this cruise despite the half way around the world journey. We booked a PV (premium veranda) cabin that included a daily stocked ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2022

A good cruise cut short

Review for Viking Orion to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
TUCRUISE
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Overall i like the Viking ocean ships. Clean, crisp norweigian style. Food choices good. Room layout very good. But this review is about my view of the way Viking handled the itinerary debacle caused by the virus. We were merrily headed to Hobart Tasmania when the captain informed us early in the morning while at sea that we were headed on a beeline to the mainland of AUS to get into port ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Viking. Above and beyond.

Review for Viking Orion to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Niles Andersen
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I want to share how pleased we are with how Viking takes care of guests. This trip was our ninth on Viking Ocean, had it not been necessary (and prudent) for Viking to Cancel we would have also enjoyed our 10th Cruise from Sydney to Bali. Because of the Coronavirus outbreak it was necessary (and again, prudent) for Viking to end our cruise early and have us disembark in Melbourne where the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Great cruise!

Review for Viking Orion to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Alohashirl
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Our first Viking Cruise was the most comfortable and relaxing cruise we have been on...probably because it is geared for people of our age group (late 60’s-70’s). We enjoyed the spa, lectures, entertainment, and all the open spaces on the ship. The staff was very good and friendly. We mostly ate at the buffet (World Cafe) and enjoyed the convenience of that (we appreciated the staff’s concern ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Viking Ocean does not disappoint

Review for Viking Orion to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Mike1733
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Hello, we just got back from our Viking Ocean cruise from Australia and New Zealand on the Viking Orion. First let me tell you it was well worth the time Money and experience. We had a great time on the ship and the ports of call. The crew is absolutely fabulous, they were the friendliest and most helpful staff I have ever cruised with (with about 12 cruises so far that saying something). The ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Magical Mystery Cruise

Review for Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun) to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Insanityx4
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

If I could rate Viking with a 10 star review, I would. We were on the 30 day Australia, Indonesia, Asia leg of the Ultimate World Cruise. When we signed up for the cruise we were worried about wildfires, volcanoes, and possible riots in Hong Kong. Who would have thought we would be faced with the Coronavirus outbreak? The itinerary we signed up for was definitely not the one we took. The ports ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Australia New Zealand plus Great Barrier Reef

Review for Viking Orion to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
kchand
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Just returned from Viking Orion- Australia and New Zealand, plus a pre-cruise to Cairns. Over all our trip was wonderful. We were so blessed with good weather and mostly calm seas. Our flights took us from KC to Dallas, to Sydney. Then to Cairns for our pre-cruise. I would recommend this pre-cruise because the northern part of Australia is beautiful with the Barrier Reef and rain forest. Our ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Great Experience

Review for Viking Orion to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Allarea2
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We have been on 2 Viking River Cruises, but never an Ocean Cruise, so we chose to try our first Ocean Cruise with Viking because of their reputation for excellence and we wanted a small ship experience. Overall the cruise was excellent. The ship was beautiful, open and airy with lots of huge windows and spaces to use without ever being crowded. All the Viking staff are top notch, which we love. ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Almost perfect

Review for Viking Orion to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Gropo
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Auckland to Sydney. The only disappointment was the final day in Sydney being too short, and apparent confusion amongst Viking staff about water shuttles from wharf to attractions. Arrived Sydney at 1PM, and cruise ended next morning .. only half a day for this great city. Directions we received from Viking shore team sent us as pedestrians thru an active working dock area to a non-existent ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Best cruiseline and cruise we EVER taken

Review for Viking Orion to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
H2OO
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Clean ship, great staff, great tours (included and extra) never disappointed with anything! Food was outstanding, entertainment top notch! Well organized activities. Although a non stop 15+ hour flight I would do it again. Viking phone support staff very helpful leading up to the trip. JUST WOW!! Viking Orion was fun we always felt welcome and were treated with utmost respect, from the Captain ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Australia & New Zealand Cruise Reviews for Viking Ocean Ships
Viking Orion Australia & New Zealand Cruise Reviews
Viking Orion Australia & New Zealand Cruise Reviews
Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun) Australia & New Zealand Cruise Reviews
