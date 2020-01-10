After we canceled a prior cruise due to Covid, we had a large credit with Viking. To our surprise, the credit must be used on only one single cruise - not applied to multiple cruises. Since the Viking Komodo Australia cruise included the Great Barrier Reef, we chose this cruise despite the half way around the world journey.
We booked a PV (premium veranda) cabin that included a daily stocked ...
Overall i like the Viking ocean ships. Clean, crisp norweigian style. Food choices good. Room layout very good. But this review is about my view of the way Viking handled the itinerary debacle caused by the virus.
We were merrily headed to Hobart Tasmania when the captain informed us early in the morning while at sea that we were headed on a beeline to the mainland of AUS to get into port ...
I want to share how pleased we are with how Viking takes care of guests.
This trip was our ninth on Viking Ocean, had it not been necessary (and prudent) for Viking to Cancel we would have also enjoyed our 10th Cruise from Sydney to Bali.
Because of the Coronavirus outbreak it was necessary (and again, prudent) for Viking to end our cruise early and have us disembark in Melbourne where the ...
Our first Viking Cruise was the most comfortable and relaxing cruise we have been on...probably because it is geared for people of our age group (late 60’s-70’s). We enjoyed the spa, lectures, entertainment, and all the open spaces on the ship. The staff was very good and friendly. We mostly ate at the buffet (World Cafe) and enjoyed the convenience of that (we appreciated the staff’s concern ...
Hello, we just got back from our Viking Ocean cruise from Australia and New Zealand on the Viking Orion. First let me tell you it was well worth the time Money and experience. We had a great time on the ship and the ports of call. The crew is absolutely fabulous, they were the friendliest and most helpful staff I have ever cruised with (with about 12 cruises so far that saying something). The ...
If I could rate Viking with a 10 star review, I would. We were on the 30 day Australia, Indonesia, Asia leg of the Ultimate World Cruise. When we signed up for the cruise we were worried about wildfires, volcanoes, and possible riots in Hong Kong. Who would have thought we would be faced with the Coronavirus outbreak? The itinerary we signed up for was definitely not the one we took. The ports ...
Just returned from Viking Orion- Australia and New Zealand, plus a pre-cruise to Cairns.
Over all our trip was wonderful. We were so blessed with good weather and mostly calm seas. Our flights took us from KC to Dallas, to Sydney. Then to Cairns for our pre-cruise. I would recommend this pre-cruise because the northern part of Australia is beautiful with the Barrier Reef and rain forest. Our ...
We have been on 2 Viking River Cruises, but never an Ocean Cruise, so we chose to try our first Ocean Cruise with Viking because of their reputation for excellence and we wanted a small ship experience. Overall the cruise was excellent. The ship was beautiful, open and airy with lots of huge windows and spaces to use without ever being crowded. All the Viking staff are top notch, which we love. ...
Auckland to Sydney.
The only disappointment was the final day in Sydney being too short, and apparent confusion amongst Viking staff about water shuttles from wharf to attractions. Arrived Sydney at 1PM, and cruise ended next morning .. only half a day for this great city. Directions we received from Viking shore team sent us as pedestrians thru an active working dock area to a non-existent ...
Clean ship, great staff, great tours (included and extra) never disappointed with anything! Food was outstanding, entertainment top notch! Well organized activities. Although a non stop 15+ hour flight I would do it again. Viking phone support staff very helpful leading up to the trip. JUST WOW!!
Viking Orion was fun we always felt welcome and were treated with utmost respect, from the Captain ...