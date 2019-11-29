My sister & husband cruise Viking all of the time, both river and oceanic. Other friends have used Viking and were impressed. We chose the Orion Cruise thru the Panama Canal because it was part of our bucket list. Our original cruise thru France was cancelled because of COVID. We will never cruise anyone but Viking.
Getting to the Orion proved problematic BUT once on board We had no ...
We chose the Orion for the Panama Canal itinerary, especially since it sailed from Ft. Lauderdale to Los Angeles. We enjoyed the historical lectures and the multiple Planetarium events, as well as the Canal Locks informative step by step discussion. The ship was well-appointed with very comfortable seating throughout the ship. Two smallish pools, with one being an infinity pool with the other ...
Choose cruise to the itinerary.... Bangkok to Bali segment... Selected a mix of ship and private Tours... Ship tours... Someone needs to insure that tour guides speak undertstandable English. Ship is awesome--but should be --it's only two years old. Staff --99% great... a couple of bad apples need a brushup on interpersonal skills... humans will be humans.. "In a minute"(with an ...
We were on the 12 day BKK > Bali leg.
a) The Ship
We should say up front we were wowed by the ship : immaculate and beautiful, and kept pristine by a dedicated staff. Although at 930 guests is one of the larger ships we have been on , it never felt crowded . There are loads of nooks and crannies to curl up with a book in peace and quiet.The child-free policy is another huge bonus. The ...
We took the 12 night trip from Bangkok to Bali. The disembarkation port is more than 2 1/2 hours away from the city of Bangkok by taxi. This made making a visit to Bangkok after boarding the ship an expensive and challenging proposition. There was no indication of the distance from the port by Viking prior to our actual trip.
Our next disappointment was with the beverage package.. My wife and ...
The ship was spacious and the common areas were beautifully appointed and maintained. The shore excursions were well planned the guides were all good.
The service was excellent at all the restaurants I enjoyed all my dining experiences.
I enjoyed the casual dining food options but I did not understand the rule regarding dinner attire it seemed too formal for me.
The port talks were ...
We chose this cruise line and destination for the reasons:
1. we were looking for a cruise line that limit the children
2. no "nickel and dime" cruise
3. always wanted to visit SEA but was not sure where to start, this provide on paper a great itinerary.
4. we are foodies and the "Kitchen Table" and "Chef Table" options really enticed us.
Our experience overall for this cruise was ...
Wall Street Journal had an article about the Bangkok to Bali cruise. Our friends asked us to join them on the cruise to celebrate birthdays. If your birthday falls during the cruise, you may request a special gift. We had a lovely bottle of champagne and a delicious chocolate cake. Everything was great except for the travel arrangements made by Viking. The ship was beautiful with lots of ...
We had expected better based on other travelers comments, cruise description and cost.
To begin with the description of the cruise was misleading, it was described as spending two days in Bali, when in reality we arrived in Bali in the evening and had to disembark the next morning. Luckily we had extended our trip by one day on our own so we had the chance to see something.
Second, the ...
This itinerary was very poorly designed. Long 2-3 hour bus rides on excursions, through Indonesia slums and hot old buses. Stayed two days in Jataka, nothing to see but cheap for Viking to dock, Singapore was beautiful, we stayed 7 hours. The entire trip was promoted as as ending in Bali. We arrived at 6:00 pm, had to tender in, they overloaded tenders with to many people at 95 degree for a ...