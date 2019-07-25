We thought this would be a 5 star cruise but we were in for a surprise.There were numerous problems in various areas. First let me explain that I am a experienced cruiser with many high end such as Silverseas, Seabourne, Oceana, Regent and Crystal.
1. When we first entered our stateroom, we had no Freiya products in our bathroom [ none ], and this continued through out the entire time of the ...
My husband had never been interested in cruising after spending a substantial amount of time on Navy ships, but he wanted to see Alaska. Years ago we made a deal that we would take an Alaskan cruise; we figured it was a good way to try cruising and “checking the Alaska box” for him at the same time. We have a few friends that have cruised on Viking, and it definitely sounded more of the kind of ...
I heard very good things about biking and wanted a cruise ship that did not have children. Our cruise to Alaska surpassed anything that we envisioned. The staff was incredible, very attentive to needs. It was one of the best vacations we have ever been on. The food was amazing, everyone in the staff was fabulous, and if the staff had allowed us to win The bean bag toss, it would have been ...
Many of our friends had recommended a cruise of the Alaskan inner passage, sharing their experiences with enthusiasm. Some had sailed with Viking and were very impressed. We looked into available sailing dates and found an ideal match for our summer travel plans. From the time we walked into the airport lobby in Anchorage, we knew this was going to be an experience to remember. Every detail of ...
Great experiences previously with Viking River Cruises and wanted to try their ocean small ships.
This ship was 4 times larger than the Viking longships, but we never felt crowded.
There were so many places to find a quiet spot to hang out, it felt like a private resort.
Spa was excellent with full use of hydro therapy circuit at no additional charge.
Food was excellent. Never had to ...
The Viking name has been synonymous with excellence. We were so happy when they announced they were sailing in Alaska. It was our dream come true! This was a special cruise for my husband’s 70th and his retirement.
Everything and everyone on this ship exceeded our expectations. The twice a day housecleaning made it that more special.
The dining was easy and never included lines for buffet ...
Alaska still holds, for travellers, the experience of the Great Outdoors of wild forests, mountain sky lines, fast and slow flowing water ways. Wild life abounds in their natural habitat that will hold you in that moment. Spend your leisure time in local restaurants and saloons passing the time with the local people. Sunrise and Sunsets make many photo opportunities.
We took the before and ...
As soon as I heard Viking was going to Alaska we reserved our room. Alaska had been on my bucket list. We had enjoyed our river cruise down the Rhine. We were able to include an old friend and husband which enhanced our trip. Our room was perfect , comfortable, able to relax and every morning as we sailed into port I was on the balcony taking pictures and feeling in awe at the scenery. The food is ...
We were reluctant to ever take a cruise base on varied feedback from friends and associates. Ship way to crowded, restaurants busy and crowded. Being nickeled and dimed, etc... THEN WE CAME ACROSS Viking Cruises opening up Ocean routes with new vessels. Alaska intrigued us and of all that we had heard we heard all GREAT on Viking River Cruises. So we said lets give a cruise with Viking a go! ...
Always wanted to do an Alaska cruise. As this year was our 50TH wedding anniversary we chose to celebrate by going to Alaska with Viking. We were not disappointed. Overall I would rate the cruise as excellent. Up to Viking standards, we had gone on a Viking River cruise in 2014 and had a great time.
Couple of things - the excursion included for the Rocky Narrows Point was a bit thin, the native ...