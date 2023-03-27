Viking Expeditions Western Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Panama Canal Crossing
World Cafe - Zamani at fruit counter
Jr. Stateroom
Iquique (Chile) - Geoglypths of Chile
Cruiser Rating
4.7
Very Good
3 reviews

1-3 of 3 Viking Expeditions Western Caribbean Cruise Reviews

18-day South America Cruise with Unexpected Ending

Review for a South America Cruise on Viking Octantis

User Avatar
AvgMom2
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

My husband and I took Viking Octantis’ repositioning cruise in March – going from Valparaiso (Chile) to Fort Lauderdale (Florida). This is Viking’s expedition ship and can accommodate only 378 passengers. We like the small size of this ship because it allowed us to walk anywhere without having to take elevator and the staff to passenger ratio was great! We got to know many staff members and ...
Sail Date: March 2024

Good But Not Great

Review for a South America Cruise on Viking Octantis

User Avatar
rocketer
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This review is primarily for people contemplating Viking Expeditions Panama and Scenic South America cruise. This is only my opinion. We are frequent cruisers and habitual Viking Ocean customers (1 river and 7 Viking Ocean cruises). We booked this one as it was relatively inexpensive for a lot of days (18) on a new Expedition class ship. We wanted to experience it and decide if we would invest in ...
Sail Date: September 2023

Beautiful ship but definitely for Antarctica

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Viking Octantis

User Avatar
Insanityx4
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this trip from Santiago Chile through the Panama Canal to Ft. Lauderdale because we wanted to try an Expedition ship and I don't like cold weather. Everything is geared towards the Arctic however and there really wasn't much to do on the ship. We had a nature lecturer and a historian but the talks were mostly on the Arctic. The "toys" on board are only licensed to be used in Antarctica ...
Sail Date: March 2023

Cabin Type: Nordic Penthouse (with Balcony)

Western Caribbean Cruise Reviews for Viking Expeditions Ships
