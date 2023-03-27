My husband and I took Viking Octantis’ repositioning cruise in March – going from Valparaiso (Chile) to Fort Lauderdale (Florida). This is Viking’s expedition ship and can accommodate only 378 passengers. We like the small size of this ship because it allowed us to walk anywhere without having to take elevator and the staff to passenger ratio was great! We got to know many staff members and ...
This review is primarily for people contemplating Viking Expeditions Panama and Scenic South America cruise. This is only my opinion. We are frequent cruisers and habitual Viking Ocean customers (1 river and 7 Viking Ocean cruises). We booked this one as it was relatively inexpensive for a lot of days (18) on a new Expedition class ship. We wanted to experience it and decide if we would invest in ...
We chose this trip from Santiago Chile through the Panama Canal to Ft. Lauderdale because we wanted to try an Expedition ship and I don't like cold weather. Everything is geared towards the Arctic however and there really wasn't much to do on the ship. We had a nature lecturer and a historian but the talks were mostly on the Arctic. The "toys" on board are only licensed to be used in Antarctica ...