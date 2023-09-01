This was our first cruise with Viking, and it was very memorable, The ship is impressive. The decor is attractive and comfortable. None of the public spaces ever seemed crowded; we could always find space to relax, either alone or with friends.
The food was delicious and plentiful. We had no trouble getting reservations on board for Manfredi’s or The Restaurant where we dined several times, ...
My husband and I took Viking Octantis’ repositioning cruise in March – going from Valparaiso (Chile) to Fort Lauderdale (Florida). This is Viking’s expedition ship and can accommodate only 378 passengers. We like the small size of this ship because it allowed us to walk anywhere without having to take elevator and the staff to passenger ratio was great! We got to know many staff members and ...
This review is primarily for people contemplating Viking Expeditions Panama and Scenic South America cruise. This is only my opinion. We are frequent cruisers and habitual Viking Ocean customers (1 river and 7 Viking Ocean cruises). We booked this one as it was relatively inexpensive for a lot of days (18) on a new Expedition class ship. We wanted to experience it and decide if we would invest in ...
This is our third Viking sailing and it exceeded our expectations in every way. Our previous Viking experiences were on River ships in Europe that we enjoyed so very much, so this one was quite different, but just as fantastic as the others. The Octantis is a small ocean going vessel with only a 377 maximum passenger load. In this case apparently there were fewer than the full complement of ...
This was my first cruise and it didn't disappoint. I chose a smaller ship because I wanted a more personal experience. Viking Octantis carries only about 368 passengers.
From the coffee shop to the sit down restaurant, the food was really great with an interesting variety of choices, many reflecting the culture of crew members.
The staff and crew operate in a culture of high quality service, ...
We chose this cruise and ship for the itinerary - Toronto to Fort Lauderdale. The ship is immaculate from top to bottom. But the best part of all is the crew and by the time you leave the ship you really feel like you belong to a big family. I have to mention the waiters: Alex, Tri, Kevin, Redy, Maria and Mariel. They were all outstanding (as were all the others). The officers from the top down ...
I live in Minnesota and often visit Lake Superior but also wanted to visit the other Great Lakes. I wanted to be out in nature and see the beauty of the areas. This cruise really provided that! Yes, we did visit several big cities such as Detroit, Michigan, Cleveland, Ohio, and Toronto Ontario which have some of their own beauty. But the vistas, the clean, fresh air of the islands was phenomenal! ...
First, an explanation of the title of this review. We had a bad experience on a previous Viking cruise. We had decided to take this already scheduled cruise and then be done with Viking. To jump to the punchline, this cruise was so wonderful and so inclusive that we booked to additional cruises on board. One is an Ocean cruise and the other is another cruise on the Viking Polaris.
Embarkation ...
I originally chose this particular cruise because I wanted to travel on the Octantis, and the pre-cruise extension to Killarney Lodge in Algonquin Park looked amazing. I also wanted to see Mackinac Island. Unfortunately, the pre-extension was changed - confusingly, to Killarney Mountain Lodge in Georgian Bay, but I opted to do the cruise anyway. I am very glad I did - the ship was wonderful and ...
We were Return customers to the Viking product. This Great Lake cruise was a wonderful voyage from Toronto to Milwaukee. The entertainment on ship was excellent and completely enjoyable. It was a wonderful 8 days. The housekeeping was excellent. The excursions were top notch. Mackinac island. The Henry ford museum. The tour of Detroit. All of the excursions were so well organized and very ...