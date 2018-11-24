I really wanted to see the infamous Christmas markets-and this trip delivered. Several good markets in Vienna, and Regensburg - beware the Nuremburg market may be too crowded for some- Lots of interesting and informative tours and enjoyable bonus experiences ($add on- Opera night and Schönbrunn Castle - both well worth it). Happy hour daily includes free drinks, and liberal pouring at meal times. ...
Everything on this cruise ran late, from embarkation to disembarkation. At first we were told it was due to the low water level at Danube and things will be back to normal once we leave the Danube. But we never caught up with the schedule. We skipped a port - Passau. Waited for the boat to show up 3 times after shore excursions - once for 1.5 hours at an industrial yard. Ate dinner at 9 pm ...
We chose this cruise because we are extremely interested in Central European history and all things Danube. At the time we booked this cruise Uniworld was severely discounting certain cruise destinations including this one as they re-start river cruise operations in Europe.
It was published somewhere (perhaps on Cruise Critic) that the River Princess was being renovated in 2020 for the 2021 ...
Quite simply, for the money, river cruising is not worth it - for US. For others it may be, but when you calculate what you are paying daily (approx $1k EUR for our upgraded (VERY SMALL) room), we feel it's definitely not worth it.
I would highly recommend researching everything in detail before doing a cruise. Without writing an essay, examples of disappointment include: - Food was mostly ...
We are Heritage members and sailed with Uniworld before on the S.S. Joie de Vivre from Paris to Normandy. Our experience with Uniworld in 2017 was exceptional!
BUT THIS EXPERIENCE ON RIVER PRINCESS WAS NOT!
Front Desk Hotel Manager and staff looked upset and serious if you asked a question. No smiles at anytime. It was as if all of them had some attitudes. The wait staff were arguing at ...
We have had the Danube on our bucket list for quite a while. We chose the Magical Christmas Markets cruise because we knew our son--currently in graduate school--would be available between academic semesters to join us.
Although we were excited about the trip and expected to see many wonderful sights, everything about our AMA Waterways experience exceeded our expectations. Every single ...
We really wanted to do a Christmas Markets cruise and selected AMA based on advice from our travel agent.
The ship was well laid out and very comfortable. The staff from the cabin attendant, cruise manager and hotel manager, dining staff, front desk folks were all over the top helpful, caring and pleasant. The food and beverages were very good and offered a broad range in choices each day. ...
This was our first river cruise. When traveling, I prefer to stay in luxury hotels and spas. Prior to the cruise, I was anxious about the quality and space onboard, since I had read many reviews of small cabin space. We opted for the suite upgrade and was given suite 304. I was pleasantly surprised at the space and finishes. We were given little extra tokens of appreciation such as in room ...
After 5 spectacular river cruises with a rival company I took a chance on AMA based on their superior reviews, big mistake. The water level was too low to do our original itinerary (not AMA's fault) but the substitutions they made were ridiculous and certainly not comparable to what we booked and paid for. To date, no compensation or consideration has been offered. But besides the bugled ...
We just returned from our first River Cruise to the Christmas Markets, Vienna to Nuremberg and because of the low water conditions could not do the published program, or even their plan B. However or cruise manager, Agnes Riley, made sure that we had a vacation to remember. We still visited cities in Eastern Europe that we had never seen and saw five countries instead of the three we thought we ...