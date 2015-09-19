Vienna to France Cruise Reviews

Everything ran late!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Beethoven

kiejhad
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Everything on this cruise ran late, from embarkation to disembarkation. At first we were told it was due to the low water level at Danube and things will be back to normal once we leave the Danube. But we never caught up with the schedule. We skipped a port - Passau. Waited for the boat to show up 3 times after shore excursions - once for 1.5 hours at an industrial yard. Ate dinner at 9 pm ...
Sail Date: September 2023

Outstanding Cruise Experience

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Artistry II

froelire
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

My daugh ter, Paula Froelich, is a free -lance journalist. She wrote about Avalon, and she strongly recommended it to me and my sister and brother -in-law. We have had numerous cruises with a least a half-dozen cruise lines - all very good! Avalon surpassed our expectations (even when compared to Azimara, Princess, Norwegian, Holland America, Carnival, etc.). Remarkably fine cuisine and ...
Sail Date: September 2017

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Vienna to Basel in Style and Grace through Bavaria

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Artistry II

medillon
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This well organized and thoughtfully planned cruise itinerary allowed time at the beginning to explore the culturally rich and historically important city of Vienna and thereafter offered a diverse and fascinating trip up the Danube and then the Rhine with dockings and tours along the way at the most important burgs and cities. The assigned tour guides were well versed in the history and ...
Sail Date: September 2017

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

The excursions were amazing and were very professionally done

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Artistry II

lburkhalter
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I had heard this cruise line was one of the top cruising lines and they catered to a smaller group. I enjoyed everything about the cruise. The staff was very professional and when I had a problem with one of the servers at dinner, Avalon took care of the problem right away. The cruise director was fantastic and the room was amazing. Every detail was taken care of. What I also liked was the ...
Sail Date: June 2017

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Grand Christmastime Cruise – Westbound (2015)

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Vista

ZincOxide
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Sunday, November 29, 2015 Vienna - Had arrived days earlier in Vienna to tour town on our own. Took our luggage to the Intercontinental Hotel (where is was securely stored) until several buses took us to the ship. Embarkation was a breeze! Luggage already in our room - simply unpack (and store luggage under bed). Required emergency drill that everyone had to attend, then welcome by Captain ...
Sail Date: November 2015

Cabin Type: Panorama Suite with French Balcony

3rd Princess Cruise, and Our last!

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Island Princess

rentlady
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Princess changed our port days and times, which in Istanbul, turkey on their highest holy day of the year. Naturally, this found business closed and limited available shore excursions. No explanations given to passengers on why this was done. We felt the shore excursion office was awful! Rude staff, misdirections given . In turkey on our shore excursion booked thru princess, I was one of ...
Sail Date: September 2015

Cabin Type: Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

