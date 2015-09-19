Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Artistry II

I had heard this cruise line was one of the top cruising lines and they catered to a smaller group. I enjoyed everything about the cruise. The staff was very professional and when I had a problem with one of the servers at dinner, Avalon took care of the problem right away. The cruise director was fantastic and the room was amazing. Every detail was taken care of. What I also liked was the ...