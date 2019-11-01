Viking is a well established cruise line and takes good care of its loyal customers during the pandemic time. Clean cabins, good service, outstanding restaurants catering to a wide variety of tastes, among the highlights. We were tested every day to ensure our well being, as well as everyone else. Masks were mandatory while you were in a venue, but masks were not required when you were outside. ...
I should put that into perspective. We are not well seasoned cruisers with 20+ cruises. This was our 8th cruise, with the 7 prior cruises on mass-market lines and on large (2000+ pax) ships. This was our first cruise on a small ship (<1000 pax) on a luxury cruise line. We'd been reading about Viking on CC and watching YT videos, so we had a sense of what to expect on the ship. However, ...
We did the 15 day cruise from Venus to Rome and it was absolutely fantastic. We are an older couple in our 70's and liked the small ship size. The customer service was excellent. The food was superb and the staff was super friendly. We ate mostly at the buffet and the food was always fresh. We did pig out at the sushi bar as it was the best we have ever had.
We will definitely cruise with them ...
Have done a Viking River Cruise & had great experience, so decided to do Viking Ocean Cruise. Wanted a worry-free trip where all was paid for in advance from pickup at airport to pre-excursion to ship to post-excursion to airport. Embarkation and disembarkation went smoothly with no issues. Ship was top notch with well appointed cabin. Was a great Mediterranean experience with gorgeous views. ...
Our original intention was to take a river cruise but rooms sold out for the dates we could schedule, so we opted for the ocean cruise. The ports were good as well as the length of the cruise (12 days). Smaller ship but very quaint and easy to get around. Restaurants were perfect for food selections and never waited for tables. Entertainment we witnessed was unexpected. It was grand and beyond our ...
This was my first ever cruise and I'm told I'll only want to stay with Viking from now on.
Everything exceeded my expectations.
We booked air through Viking to take advantage of the transfer services which made flying to and from foreign countries much less stressful. Viking runs a tight ship (get it) and it shows. All transfers were smooth, easy, and on time. Getting right out of the ...
We cruised with two other couples who had chosen this cruise to celebrate birthdays. This was our first cruise and we were very impressed with the Viking Jupiter which went into service earlier this year.
The food at the restaurants was excellent and we had no problem making reservations at Manfredis and The Chefs Table. The included wines that were served at lunch and dinner were excellent ...
I do recommend this cruise but there were numerous shortcomings. I wish there was a rating of 3.5 stars as that is what I would have chosen. Overall Viking does do a very nice job. The lobby live music nightly was quite nice and relaxing and overall was excellent. I did not find the included wines to be particularly good. The food though was excellent througout the journey of 12 nights. The ...
This was my first cruise and as a result of my experience I will not look further than Viking to book my next one. It was an exceptional experience and I was sad to disembark and leave behind the crew that had become like family over the 2 week experience. The food selection and quality of food was amazing and the additional of the destination menu was superb. The ship was beyond clean in every ...
This cruise took us to many places that we hadn't been to before. And not having to pack and unpack a suitcase at each port was a real plus! We found the ship to be immaculate and the staff to be so very friendly and accommodating. The food and dining options on this cruise were wonderful! We also found the entertainment in the theater to be outstanding. We especially enjoyed the daily ...